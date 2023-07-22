Bengals News: Joe Burrow No. 2 in Madden QB ratings, Myles Murphy first pitch a bit outside
The star signal-caller is only behind Patrick Mahomes for QB Madden ratings
We don't have to tell you that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the best in the business. Soon enough, Burrow will land his mega-deal from the Cincy front office and people all over town will be ready to celebrate. No one can argue he deserves it, as he's easily a Top 3 QB.
The folks over at Madden agree. Countless headlines have been made with the QB ratings being released for the new game. Burrow earned himself a 95, which is second best only to Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes:
Joe Burrow earning a 95 Madden rating is quite fair
Per Madden, Mahomes is a 99, while Burrow is a 95, Josh Allen is a 94, Lamar Jackson is a 91 and Jalen Hurts rounds out the Top 5 with his 86. As much as we hate to admit it, Mahomes is clearly the No. 1 QB in the game, but make no mistake about it: Burrow is right behind him.
After powering the Bengals to the Super Bowl two seasons ago, Burrow posted quite the upset over the Bills in Buffalo last winter and he followed that up by nearly taking down Mahomes and Co. in Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. We can't wait to see what he and the Bengals will be able to do this season.
First-round pick Myles Murphy threw out the first pitch at the Reds game
Elsewhere when it comes to exciting young talent, defensive end Myles Murphy is going to have a lot of eyes on him at training camp after the Bengals used a first-round pick on him. However, he's certainly going to have plenty of teammates giving him a hard time after he tossed out the first pitch for the Reds game on Wednesday night:
Just a bit outside. As athletic as Murphy is, that pitch is a reminder that he should stick to his day job. Luckily for him and Bengals fans, the first-year Cincinnati playmaker is a big-time talent and he'll be ready to make an impact from the start this season.
