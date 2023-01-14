Bengals news: Ravens starting QB, Joe Mixon fined, All-Pro snubs
Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out for the Cincinnati Bengals' Sunday night playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Ravens have yet to officially announce who their starter will be.
Along with Jackson, backup Tyler Huntley has been nursing a right shoulder injury, one that kept him sidelined for the team's final game of the season. One week later, it seems as though he's nearing a return, but it's not official yet.
Huntley returned to practice in a full capacity on Friday and the expectation is that he will start on Sunday. However, the Ravens don't plan to announce a starter until this weekend.
If Huntley is unable to play, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown will start against the Bengals for the second consecutive week. Expect to see Huntley return, though, even if the Ravens haven't officially announced it yet.
Joe Mixon fined by the NFL
Joe Mixon's coin flip was the celebration heard around the NFL world this past Sunday, although the end result was always expected to be a fine. The NFL doesn't allow the use of props in celebrations, and Mixon was likely well aware of this ahead of time.
Mixon's fine is reportedly worth $13,261, but the former Pro Bowl running back decided to have a little fun with it. Mixon challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to a coin toss to determine who would pay the fine. If Mixon won, Goodell would have to donate the fine to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati.
Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson also took to Twitter to insist that he will be the one to pay the fine. After all, Johnson is the one who originally suggested that a Bengals player do a coin-flip celebration on Sunday in the first place.
Either way, it seems likely that Mixon isn't the one paying this fine. Even if he did, however, it's safe to say that it was worth it.
Bengals snubbed from All-Pro teams
The Associated Press revealed their 2022 All-Pro teams on Friday, and the Bengals were one of just two playoff teams — along with the Jacksonville Jaguars — to not have a single player make either All-Pro team.
The Bengals did have eight players receive votes, although none of them came close to actually making an All-Pro team. The following eight players all received All-Pro votes:
- Joe Burrow: 15
- Ja'Marr Chase: 7
- Jonah Williams: 1
- Germaine Pratt: 4 (1 first place)
- Logan Wilson: 1
- Vonn Bell: 12 (3 first place)
- Jessie Bates: 1
- Trent Taylor: 1
Burrow finished tied with Josh Allen for the third-most quarterback votes but couldn't surpass Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts who were the two All-Pro quarterbacks this year. Others like Ja'Marr Chase and D.J. Reader simply missed too many games due to injury.