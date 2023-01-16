Bengals News: Sam Hubbard saves the day and onto the Divisional Round
In Bengals news, the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round and will advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the second straight year. Advancing was made possible thanks to Sam Hubbard's insane touchdown that he had on a fumble recovery where he took it 98 yards to the house.
The score put the Bengals up 24-17, which ended up being the final score. It was truly one of those moments that made you think "What if this really is the Bengals' year?"
Here's the play from Sunday night. Incredible!
This was a tightly contested game no doubt but these are the kind of games you have to win if you want to be crowned champions. The Bengals pulled out an ugly win but all that matters is that they won.
With the Bengals doing their part and knocking off the Ravens, they'll now head to Orchard Park to square off against the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills in what should be a slugfest.
I still can't believe this play happened. Just when it looked like Cincinnati was going to be down 24-17, Hubbard did something historic and flipped the score and the momentum the other way. Unreal.