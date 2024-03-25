Bengals news: Zac Taylor provides promising update on Joe Burrow
Good news for fans in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided a promising update on quarterback Joe Burrow while speaking with media members at the NFL's annual meetings.
Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist in Week 11 of last season. He was forced to undergo surgery and missed the remainder of the season as a result. With Burrow limited to just 10 games, the Bengals missed the playoffs for the first time since his rookie season.
“It’s positive,” Taylor said of Burrow's recovery. “It’s right on schedule, and so we’re encouraged with everything we thought it was going to be and where he’s going to fit into our offseason.”
This update is great news for Bengals fans, and it jives with previous updates provided by both Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin.
Barring any sort of setbacks, it sure sounds like Burrow should be a participant in offseason activities, and he should certainly be good to go when next season starts.
Target return date for Burrow
Since his surgery, Burrow's return timetable has been a bit vague. But earlier this month, the signal-caller shared a target return date that should have fans in Cincinnati feeling pretty optimistic.
"I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything," Burrow said. "Over the next month [to] month and a half, we'll kind of decide all those things.
". . . I can lift basically normally now, which I'm excited about," Burrow added. "So the next two months, I'll basically be just doing what I've done for the last couple of years. Just the 12 weeks of extra work in the rearview."
The Bengals were bonafide Super Bowl contenders in each of the last two seasons that Burrow was fully healthy, so it's understandable that fans are eager for updates regarding his return. So far, all the news has been positive, and Burrow appears to be on the right track.