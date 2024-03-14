Bengals pay tribute to Joe Mixon on social media following trade
Mixon will be remembered fondly in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bengals took to social media to pay tribute to running back Joe Mixon following the trade that sent him to the Houston Texans in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.
Cincinnati shared a thank you to Mixon, as well as a montage of some memorable moments from Mixon's seven seasons with the Bengals.
Mixon has spent his entire career to this point with the Bengals after they drafted him in the second round (48th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had some solid success as the team's lead back, as he compiled four separate 1,000-plus yard seasons, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.
One of the most productive runners in Bengals history
During his time with the Bengals, Mixon wrote his name all of the team's history books. Mixon currently stands as Cincinnati's third all-time leading rusher with 6,412 total rushing yards. Corey Dillon (8,061) and James Brooks (6,447) are the only players who have rushed for more yards in a Bengals uniform.
If the Bengals brought Mixon back for one more season he very likely would have passed Brooks and moved into the second spot, but that just wasn't meant to be.
Mixon does occupy the second spot when it comes to total rushing attempts and total rushing touchdowns, though. Mixon had 1,571 rushing attempts in Cincinnati. Dillon (1,865 carries) is the only Bengals player ever to receive more.
Similarly, Mixon is also second in Bengals history in rushing touchdowns, as he finished his tenure in Cincinnati with 49 of them. Pete Johnson, who played for the Bengals from 1977 to 1983, is the only player in team history with more. Johnson crossed the end zone as a rusher 64 times with the Bengals.
Mixon will now continue his career in Houston, but his contributions in Cincinnati won't soon be forgotten.