Bengals vs Browns Best Bets for Week 8
Monday Night Football is almost upon us as in Week 8, it'll be another classic AFC North division rivalry game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. All eyes will be on what quarterback Joe Burrow and his red-hot offense can do against the abysmal defense of the Browns.
For those of you that love to bet on football games, ESPN Betting and Fantasy Analysts have finalized the best bets for tonight's matchup. As always, we all hope for a huge Bengals victory but some of these bets could be worth making if everything falls into place.
Best Bengals Bets Week 8: Joe Mixon OVER 65.5 rushing yards
In two out of the last seven games Mixon has played in, he's achieved over 57.8 rushing yards per game and should eat all night long against a terrible Browns' run defense. Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Mixon totaled 58 rushing yards and a touchdown as it's expected he should pound the football early and often against the Browns. Take the over in Mixon rushing for over 65.5 yards tonight.
Best Bengals Bets Week 8: Tyler Boyd OVER 5.5 receptions
It's no secret that Burrow has been on fire as of late and consistently does a great job in spreading the football around when goes through his check downs. Last week against the Falcons, Boyd also joined the touchdown club as he scored one on top of totaling 155 receiving yards on eight receptions. Take the over on Boyd having more than 5.5 receptions.
Best Bengals Bets Week 8: Hayden Hurst OVER 3.5 receptions/37.5 yards receiving
Finally, Burrow makes sure that even his tight ends get their fair share of opportunities on the gridiron. As for this week, ESPN Betting and Fantasy Analysts say to take the over in both 3.5 receptions and 37.5 yards receiving for Hurst. Last week, he totaled 48 receiving yards on six receptions. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5 but that could very well change once tonight's game is officially in the books.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.