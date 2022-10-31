Fansided
Bengals vs Browns Week 8 Final Inactives Report

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
Are you ready for some football? Monday Night Football is finally here as the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for a Week 8 AFC North showdown against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are riding a two-game winning streak and a big win tonight would put them in a first-place tie with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hopefully, with their offense clicking on all cylinders, the Bengals leave this game victorious. Considering how bad the Browns' defense has been as of late, bodes well for quarterback Joe Burrow and company to really light it up tonight offensively. If the last two weeks have been any indication, expect to see an offensive clinic tonight despite no Ja'Marr Chase.

Below are the final Week 8 inactives reports for both the Bengals and Browns directly from NFL.com.

Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 Inactives Report

WR Ja'Marr Chase
WR Stanley Morgan
RB Trayveon Williams
OT D'Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman
DT Josh Tupou
CB Eli Apple

Cleveland Browns Week 8 Inactives Report

QB Kellen Mond
TE David Njoku
OT Chris Hubbard
G Wyatt Teller
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
DT Perrion Winfrey
CB Denzel Ward

