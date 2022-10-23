Bengals vs Falcons Best Bet for Week 7
As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their huge Week 7 home game against the Atlanta Falcons, all eyes will be on if that winning momentum will continue. The Bengals will be in front of their home crowd in Paycor Stadium with the hope to make it back-to-back wins after their thrilling Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints.
It's no secret that the Bengals have been inconsistent so far this season. They don't resemble the powerhouse we all loved and remember from last season which earned them a Super Bowl berth. Time is ticking for the Bengals to right the ship as they're 3-3 at this point of the season and in second place in the AFC North without having to push the panic button just yet. A win in Week 7 can calm everyone down and make naysayers believe again.
When it comes to what will be the best bet to make for this Week 7 matchup for those of you who love sports betting, there is a specific one that might be worth taking. Thanks to our friends at FanDuel, it looks like it all might come down to one touchdown.
Bengals vs Falcons Best Bet for Week 7: Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 (-106)
That's right, ladies and gentlemen! The best bet to make this week is for the Bengals to beat the Falcons and win by at least a touchdown. Even though the Falcons are the only team in the NFL to cover the spread in their last six games, the home crowd will be a huge factor here.
Expect to see the Bengals play well in all aspects, beat the Falcons, and leave this game victorious to make it 4-3 for the season. Even though the Bengals' offense has struggled as of late, it'll more than likely be their defense that holds down the fort and plays lights-out football to keep the Falcons at bay.
Overall, it'll be a great sight to see if this prediction turns into reality, especially with the best bet being a pretty safe one to consider making if the Bengals win this game by at least a touchdown. Winning fixes everything and beating the Falcons could prove they're finally back on track. Only time will tell but here's to another victory added to the win column once this game is officially in the books.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.