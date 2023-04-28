Best Twitter reactions to Bengals drafting Myles Murphy
It's official as the Cincinnati Bengals selected defensive end Myles Murphy out of Clemson with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Needless to say, he fills a void on the Bengals' defensive line and should be an instant playmaker this upcoming season.
It'll be exciting to see Murphy develop over the next few years with the Bengals as he has all the tools needed to be a future star at defensive end. He excels at taking down quarterbacks, making big defensive stops, and should be a solid presence in an established Bengals' locker room that will continue being a playoff contender for the next few years.
Of course, only time will tell how Murphy plays out with the Bengals but for the most part, Who Dey Nation is happy with this pick. Some fans wanted an offensive lineman or even another offensive weapon for quarterback Joe Burrow but remember, the Bengals still have at the time of this writing, the following draft picks to work with:
- Round 2: Pick 60
- Round 3: Pick 92
- Round 4: Pick 131
- Round 5: Pick 163
- Round 6: Pick 206
- Round 7: Pick 246
They have plenty of draft capital left to add some other missing pieces to the puzzle. Either way, here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the Bengals drafting Murphy in this year's draft.