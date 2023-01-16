Best Twitter reactions to Bengals' Sam Hubbard's game-winning touchdown vs Ravens
The first two meetings between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens were all about defense, so it was only fitting the rubber match between the AFC North rivals on Wild Card Weekend ended with a defensive highlight for the ages.
Early in the fourth quarter, Sam Hubbard recovered a Tyler Huntley fumble at the Bengals' two-yard line 98 yards for a touchdown. The score gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead from which they wouldn't look back, so it goes down as the game-winner.
It was like nothing most NFL fans have seen before. For starters, Tyler Huntley recklessly leaped for the goal-line from two yards out. He came up short, Logan Wilson knocked the ball loose, and it landed right in Hubbard's path.
Despite a noble effort from Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who sprinted roughly 80 yards and nearly made a touchdown-saving tackle, Hubbard wasn't caught, the Bengals held on and will now travel to Buffalo in the Divisional Round.
A highlight of this variety and magnitude was bound to break social media, and NFL Twitter didn't know what to do with itself as it happened in real time.
Here's another look, because why not, right?
NFL Twitter reacts to Bengals' Sam Hubbard's game-winning defensive TD vs Ravens.
Hubbard's reward for covering nearly 125 yards of grass on one play? Going back on the field with the Bengals in need of another defensive stand. But not before he got some much-needed oxygen on the sideline. More on that in a minute.
Good question. It definitely doesn't meet "fat guy touchdown" criteria, so perhaps "thicc-six" is the proper terminology.
It's the lock of the century, especially if the Bengals go on to win the whole thing. If you haven't seen the picture, fix that immediately.
Step aside, Joe Burrow. There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Sam Hubbard.
So many records. One play. We simply haven't seen anything like this before.
Spot the difference. Luckily, Hubbard had a cavalcade of blockers to protect his blindside. This child, I'm afraid, looks to be on her own, but they both had the same objective: outrun the person (or bubbles) chasing them.
What a play by Hubbard and what a win by the Bengals. Again, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but this play could go down in Bengals history if Hubbard and company win three more games.