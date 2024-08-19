Breaking down the Cincinnati Bengals' eventful 2024 training camp
Training camp is filled with highs and lows for all teams. It is, after all, a time for rookies to learn, and for chemistry to be built and rebuilt again after time away. It’s a time of contract extensions, negotiations, trades, practice, and unfortunately, injuries.
For instance, which team San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will play for in 2024 has been a huge story in recent weeks, and it was recently announced that Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be out for the entire season due to a torn meniscus.
As a team, the Cincinnati Bengals have had an eventful camp and preseason so far. There have been some highs and lows, as Cincinnati did lose its first two preseason games and has dealt with several injury issues. There has been a lot to keep track of, so let’s break down all that has happened so far.
Lows of Bengals training camp, so far
Ja’Marr Chase’s absence
A big low so far this preseason has been Ja’Marr Chase not participating in training camp, even being notably absent recently from a recent practice. We know that he wants a contract extension, and Zac Taylor’s recent comments about Chase didn’t exactly put Bengals fans’ minds at ease. Hopefully some type of deal can be made, and soon, since Joe Burrow without his star wide receiver is too strange to think about.
Injuries, a lot of them
Luckily Burrow is doing well and staying healthy, but the same can’t be said for his backup QB Jake Browning. Browning suffered a rib injury during Cincinnati’s preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and is not practicing. First round pick Amarius Mims is also sidelined for a bit with a pectoral injury,
While Charlie Jones is now back practicing after an apparent injury, running back Chris Evans appears to be out for the season due to a knee injury. In addition, both offensive tackle D’Ante Smith and defensive end Cam Sample are done for the season. While injuries are unfortunately expected this time of year, hopefully the list stops growing from here.
Highs of Bengals camp, so far
A healthy Joe Burrow
On a much lighter note, the return of Joe Burrow is sure to give Bengals fans some optimism for 2024. If Burrow can continue to have a healthy preseason, then fans have reason to be hopeful. While Burrow did not play much during the Bengals’ first preseason game against the Bucs, he did play a bit in the first quarter, and he played well. Of course, seeing Burrow connect with wide receiver Tee Higgins on a second-and-goal for a touchdown was the main highlight.
Younger players stepping up
Training camp has been going very well for the rookies and even the second-year players, which is always great news. Andrei Iosivas has been great in training camp, and that was to be expected after an impressive rookie season. Rookie receiver Jermaine Burton has looked good in camp, and he was even able to score his first preseason touchdown against the Bucs. Rookie defenders Kris Jenkins and Josh Newton have also shown potential, as has undrafted rookie linebacker Maema Njongmeta, who is making a strong push to make the final 53-man roster.
As long as injuries don’t continue and Chase eventually returns to the field, fans should take Cincinnati's eventful training camp events as a solid sign for the season ahead.