Champs and chumps from Bengals' Week 11 loss to Ravens
- Trey Hendrickson and Jordan Battle balled out
- Playoff hopes are bleak
- OL looked dreadful
- What's going on with the defense?
- Outcoached once again
This time last week, the Cincinnati Bengals were 5-3 and looking like one of the best teams in the league. Fast forward to the present day and they're now 5-5 after suffering back-to-back losses to the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens within four days. Talk about a brutal week.
To make matters worse, Joe Burrow left the game before halftime with what was later to be revealed as a wrist injury. Maybe Burrow doesn't miss time but at this point, it's going to be tough for the Bengals to climb out of this hole they've managed to dig themselves into. They're 5-5, at the bottom of the AFC North, and have just one win in the AFC. Yeah, it's not looking good.
That being said, there are still seven games in the regular season and this division will likely cannibalize itself, which could help the Bengals. For now, though let's talk about what we do know and that's this 34-20 final that saw the Ravens increase their lead in the division (while sweeping the Stripes) and dropping Cincinnati to 5-5.
Time to look at the champs and chumps from Week 11.
Champs
Trey Hendrickson
In the waning seconds of the Bengals' loss to the Texans on Sunday, Hendrickson went down with what looked like was a serious injury. It was revealed to be a hyperextended knee but many people didn't think he'd suit up for Thursday night's game.
Not only did Hendrickson suit up but he played for the majority of the game and was dominant in the first half. Hendrickson finished the game with two tackles and one sack and was baring down on Lamar Jackson constantly in the first half. He cooled off in the second half when the game went off the rails for the Bengals but he still was one of the few bright spots for the team on Thursday night.
Jordan Battle
We already knew that Battle should be out there over Nick Scott but he proved why in this match-up. Battle finished with 11 tackles with several of those being open-field tackles. It's frustrating that the Bengals didn't have Battle out there starting when it was clear that Scott was struggling but hopefully, the third-round rookie is in the starting role permanently moving forward.