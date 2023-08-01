3 contract extensions Bengals must consider during training camp
The Bengals should think about extending these players before the season kicks off
By Ryan Heckman
These Cincinnati Bengals have Super Bowl on the brain, and nothing less. As training camp is in full swing, the Bengals are determined to get back to the big game this season, and win it all.
Part of the reason why Cincinnati is in great position to win it is due to their impeccable ability to draft at key positions the last few years. It's both a blessing and a curse, though.
The Bengals have immense talent across the board, but a few key players are now in the market for new deals; a couple names bigger than others. During camp would be the perfect time to extend these three guys.
Logan Wilson, LB
After being a third-round pick back in 2020, Logan Wilson has earned the starting middle linebacker job for the Bengals and has held that spot the past two seasons. In those two years, Wilson has notched triple-digit tackles, including a career-high 123 last year, 83 of those being solo.
Being a staple within this defense, Wilson is one of the more underrated all-around linebackers in the game today. The 27-year-old is good in coverage, as evidenced by his 11 career passes defensed and seven career interceptions. Pro Football Focus gave him a strong grade last year in this category at 73.6, which also shows he improved in that area from the prior season.
Now entering the final year of his deal, Wilson is one of a few players on the roster who is awaiting a new contract, and will definitely come cheaper than the next two on the list. Do the Bengals lock him in before he enters free agency in 2024?