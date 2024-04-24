Bengals ignore Tee Higgins situation in final 2024 NFL mock draft
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, one of the top storylines in regards to the Cincinnati Bengals has been that of wide receiver Tee Higgins and just what the team plans to do with his contract situation.
Of course, Higgins received the franchise tag and, at the moment, looks to be playing the 2024 season in Cincinnati, despite requesting a trade.
The organization would like to keep Higgins, and that's exactly the approach the Bengals take in our final mock, with the 2024 NFL Draft coming this week.
The Bengals operate under the idea that Tee Higgins is sticking around in this 2024 mock draft
With their first-round pick coming at no. 18, the Bengals take one of the best defensive players in the draft, going with Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton. Cincy desperately needs to improve the trenches; an area they were disappointing within last season. Newton is going to do that in a big way. Already having signed Sheldon Rankins, Newton comes in and brings even more muscle to the equation.
This is a player who will excel both against the run and as an interior pass rusher. Newton is an all-around player who doesn't overwhelm with size or strength, but mixes a good amount of several traits, including a high football IQ and smart use of his hands.
Signing Mike Gesicki is yet another example of the Bengals hoping a free agent works out at the tight end position, and it very well could. But, passing on the draft's second-best tight end at this point is tough to do, and could give the Bengals' aerial attack another big time weapon.
Sanders is an athletic tight end who can make difficult catches look easy and accelerate after the catch. As far as a playmaking tight end, he's very similar to that of David Njoku. If the Bengals can get something close to what the Browns have in Njoku, this offense immediately takes another step forward. He isn't going to function much as a blocker, but Sanders can be a factor in the passing attack from Day 1.