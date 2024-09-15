Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 2 game against Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back from an underwhelming Week 1 performance against the rival Chiefs today at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Winning against Kansas City is easier said than done -- as the league has learned the hard way over the past few seasons -- but the Bengals have some experience doing just that. Star quarterback Joe Burrow has a 3-1 career record against Kansas City, including a road win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in 2022.
The two teams last played against each other in December of last year, and the Chiefs pulled out a 25-17 win in that contest, but Burrow didn't play in the game as he was sidelined after suffering a season-ending wrist injury earlier in the season.
With a win today, Burrow can become the first -- and only -- quarterback to record four wins against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Burrow could also potentially hit a personal milestone, as he enters the game three touchdown passes shy of 100.
But, while Burrow will be out on the field, some other players won't be, as both teams must list inactives for the contest. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Chiefs ahead of their Week 2 clash.
Bengals full inactive list for Week 2 vs. Chiefs
Cincinnati listed five players as inactive for the game against Kansas City, including four rookies and star wide receiver Tee Higgins, who also missed the first game of the season due to a hamstring injury. Bengals first round pick Amarius Mims will also miss his second straight game after suffering a pectoral injury during the preseason. Here's Cincinnati's full inactive list:
- Kris Jenkins Jr., Defensive tackle
- Tee Higgins, Wide receiver
- Cedric Johnson, Defensive end
- Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle
- Tanner McLachlan, Tight end
Chiefs full inactive list
Kansas City listed just four players -- two on offense and two on defense -- as inactive for the game against Cincinnati. The Chiefs also recently placed wide receiver Hollywood Brown on the IR, so he won't be available for the game either.
- Ethan Driskell, Offensive tackle
- C.J. Hanson, Guard
- Marlon Tuipulotu, Defensive tackle
- Cameron Thomas, Defensive end