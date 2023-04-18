Dalvin Cook would be a tremendous upgrade at running back for Bengals
If Dalvin Cook is potentially on the move this offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals shouldn't hesitate to sign him. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings might opt to release Cook if "things don't work out".
The Bengals are in a similar boat with their starting running back, as Joe Mixon is A) coming off a lackluster year B) facing legal trouble and C) has a $12 million cap hit in 2023. Those three things are not working in Mixon's favor as we inch closer to the draft and training camp.
That being said, Mixon is still on the roster and Katie Blackburn said that he was their starting running back... at least for now. Her words didn't inspire a ton of confidence to be perfectly honest.
If the Vikings release Cook, the Bengals need to go after him. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed them as a potential landing spot for Cook if the Vikings part ways with their former second-round pick.
"If the Bengals do release Mixon, the team will absolutely have to bring in a back. Adding Cook wouldn't be cheap (barring a renegotiated deal)—his cap hit is $14.1 million. But Cook is a much more proven commodity than a rookie. And a pretty strong argument can be made that he's an upgrade over Mixon."- Gary Davenport
Bengals shouldn't hesistate to sign Dalvin Cook if he becomes available
Davenport mentioned that Cook would be expensive but there is certainly the possibility of a restructured deal, especially if Cook wants to play for a Super Bowl contender. if it's all about money, then maybe he goes to the highest bidder but if he wants to play for a team that is in contention for a title, there might not be a better landing spot for him than in Cincinnati.
This doesn't seem like a realistic move for the Bengals but if Cook is made available, don't be surprised to see the team linked as a good team for him.