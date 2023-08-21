Ex-Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco assures fans Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins focused on primary goal
Burrow and Higgins are both still waiting to sign extensions
The biggest storyline for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason has been the pending extensions for Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. Both players were taken in the 2020 NFL Draft with Burrow going first overall and Higgins going early in the second round.
Since then, Burrow and Higgins have both turned the Bengals into perennial Super Bowl contenders. It only makes sense now that the team would want to sign both of them to extensions, even if it does seem difficult to keep both of them and then also sign Ja'Marr Chase to an extension next year.
Mike Dardis of WLWT had tweeted out about how Burrow and Higgins aren't extended yet and the Bengals are running out of time to get deals done before the regular season kicks off. Former Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco immediately jumped in to help ease the minds of Bengals fans.
Chad Ochocinco: "Their eyes are on a much bigger prize right now"
Ochocinco said that he had spoken with both Burrow and Higgins about the situation at hand and that both of them are focusing on the bigger prize, which is keeping the core intact and winning a championship. It's easy for players to say those things but it's certainly a lot harder to actually do it.
Hopefully, there's truth to what Ocho is saying and the Cincinnati Bengals can get fair deals done for both of these players so they can continue to be a contender for many years to come.