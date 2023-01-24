Grading Joe Burrow's performance after red-hot win over Bills
Victories are always an amazing feeling, especially if you're the Cincinnati Bengals. They hit the road this past Sunday for an epic NFL Divisional Round playoff game and took care of business against the Buffalo Bills.
Last week, all eyes were on the Bengals to see if they were ready to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the AFC and sure enough, not only did they do exactly that but they undoubtedly made a statement. The Bengals defeated the Bills 27-10 and are ready for next week's huge AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
When it comes to quarterback Joe Burrow, make no mistake about it, he led the charge immediately once this game was underway. Burrow had a red-hot start in this matchup as he went back-to-back with touchdown drives on their first two possessions of the game.
Joe Burrow earns a A+ in NFL Divisional Round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills
That set the tone for what would ultimately be a dominating performance by Burrow and company. He easily earned an A+ game for everything he achieved under center and especially for one hell of a post-game quote. Burrow totaled 242 passing yards on 23 completions out of 36 attempts, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Speaking of that post-game quote, Burrow earned extra credit for his "better send those refunds" post-game quote which should definitely be on t-shirts sometime this week...
Burrow got the job done once again when it mattered most and knows that this is familiar territory for his Bengals. With Burrow's calm, cool, and collected self, the sky is the limit for a franchise that has yet to win a Super Bowl championship. If Joe Cool keeps playing like this, perhaps this time around the final outcome will be everything that Who Dey Nation wants and then some.