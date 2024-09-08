Is Ja'Marr Chase playing today? Final status for Bengals star wide receiver
The biggest question facing the Cincinnati Bengals heading into their 2024 season opener against the New England Patriots was whether or not star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would play in the game. Now, we know the final answer.
Ja'Marr Chase will play against New England in Week 1
After going through pregame warmups with the team, Chase will indeed play in the game against New England, despite the fact that he's not expected to reach an agreement on a new contract with the team prior to the start of the season, like he had hoped. This is obviously great news for Bengals fans and fantasy football owners alike.
Chase said that there was a chance that he would play even if he didn't put pen to paper on a new deal, and that's the scenario that has played out. Chase also added that if he did play against New England he would likely be limited, so it remains to be seen exactly how much action he'll see in Week 1, but at least he'll be out there.
Chase's availability is especially good news for the Bengals since other side wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out of the game after tweaking his hamstring during practice this week. The Bengals obviously didn't want to be without both of their top receivers, so at least Chase will be out there.
Chase, who is seeking a contract extension with the Bengals, was a non-participant throughout training camp and preseason play, but he practiced with the team in the week leading up to the game against New England. He spoke with media members for the first time on Friday and labeled himself as a "game-time decision" for the contest.
He also made it clear that he thinks he's the best wide receiver in the league, and he has a legitimate case. Chase has been downright dominant during since he entered the league, as he went over 1,000 receiving yards and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.
With a healthy Joe Burrow back under center for the Bengals, Chase should be in store for another monster season, and that starts today against New England now that we know he'll be out on the field.