Joe Burrow is back at practice and Bengals fans can breathe again
The superstar signal-caller had made his return with Week 1 almost here
He's back. For Cincinnati Bengals fans, there has been nothing but worry surrounding the status of star signal-caller Joe Burrow ever since he went down with his calf injury. On Day 2 of training camp, Burrow had to be carted off the field and panic overcame everyone.
Go ahead and take a deep breath, though. On Wednesday afternoon, with the season-opener against the Browns in Cleveland around the corner on Sept. 10, Burrow was back at practice for Cincy. This is the news people have been waiting on for quite some time.
Joe Burrow back at practice for the Bengals is amazing news for this team
Slowly but surely, Burrow has been working his way back from the scary practice incident. He was able to throw the ball around a little bit before the first preseason game, but understandably, head coach Zac Taylor kept him out of action.
Next weekend, the Bengals will take the field for what should be a fun AFC North clash against the Browns. Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson? This could be a high-scoring affair with those two QBs running the show for their respective teams.
The good news for Burrow is that he has 11 days until that contest arrives, which should be more than enough time for him to get ready for this one. Throughout the offseason, a lot of talk around Burrow has been the massive extension that will surely be headed his way sooner than later. Whether his time away from the field was injury-related, contract-related, or something in between, as Taylor danced around this week, his absence is finally over.
Nothing has been signed, but the excitement for his future deal was pushed to the side when he injured his calf in camp. Cincy fans feared that he could miss extensive time during the regular season, but that won't be the case and the former No. 1 overall pick looks all set to ball out in '23.