Joe Burrow inspires woman to hilariously shoot her shot at Bengals training camp
Joe Burrow is a pretty popular player. The Bengals star quarterback finished in the top 10 in total merchandise sales last season. He's also beloved in Cincinnati after leading the Bengals to two AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance in his first four years in the league.
Burrow's popularity certainty extends to female fans in Cincinnati, and his surprising new hairstyle has apparently done little to change that fact. While walking out to the field on the first day of training camp, Burrow was greeted with a plenty of cheers from the gathered Bengals fans, and one brave woman even took the opportunity to shoot her shot with the star QB.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take
In the background of the below video, you can hear a woman yell out to Burrow to "memorize this" before beginning to rattle off what sure sounds like a phone number. Check out for yourself (and make sure that you have the volume on):
It doesn't seem like Burrow made much of an effort to memorize the digits being thrown at him, but hey, who knows? Maybe he didn't want to be overtly obvious about it, so he took a mental note of the number. Either way, it's clear that Burrow remains as popular as ever, despite the fact that he suffered a season-ending wrist injury last season and the Bengals missed out on postseason play as a result.
Burrow is so popular, in fact, that some of Cincinnati's biggest on-field rivals can't help but to admit that he's a cool guy.
"Every time I hang around him or every time I catch up with him, man, you love the guy even more," Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said of Burrow over the offseason. "He's one of the best competitors out there. Cool hand Joe, man. Joe Shiesty. He's one of the smoothest football players. Just the most calm, cool, collected. [One of the] great competitors in the game. When you meet him, man, he's ultimately just a great dude."
Overall, Burrow certainly seems like a likable guy, and given his high profile, this likely wasn't the first time he's had a woman shout a phone number at him, and it probably won't be the last.