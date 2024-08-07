Joe Burrow reveals key to beating Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as the NFL's modern-day dynasty. The Chiefs have made it to six consecutive AFC Championship games and advanced to four Super Bowls during the Mahomes era (so far), winning three of them. Considering this serious success, it's no surprise that Mahomes is widely considered to be the best quarterback in the league.
However, if one player has had Kansas City's number in recent years, it would be Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, who has gone an impressive 3-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs during his career, including besting K.C. in the AFC Championship game in January of 2022.
Burrow reveals his secret to success against Kansas City
So, what's Burrow's secret to success against the otherwise unstoppable juggernaut known as the Chiefs? During a recent appearance on Up and Adams, Burrow shared the key to beating the Chiefs, as the star quarterback explained how Mahomes' greatness forces Burrow to elevate his own game.
"I think you got to go out and not be scared to make mistakes," Burrow said. "You got to go out and make plays, because you know he's going to make plays and that brings out the best in me."
So, there you have it. It's technically Mahomes' fault that Burrow and the Bengals have played so well against the Chiefs recently since his greatness brings the best out of Burrow.
We're kidding, of course, but we're not kidding about how great the rivalry between these two star quarterbacks and their respective teams has become. Luckily, football fans won't have to wait too long to see the next iteration in the rivalry between the two teams as the Chiefs are scheduled to host the Bengals in Week 2 of the upcoming 2024 season.
That game will give Burrow an opportunity to back up some recent trash talk. Over the offseason, Burrow said that the thought the Bengals were "built" to beat Kansas City.
"I think we match up pretty well with them," Burrow said of the Chiefs. "We're kind of built to beat them... Both teams have big time players on defense, big time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."
Indeed it does. The rivalry between the Bengals and Chiefs has become one of the most intriguing in the entire league, and the consistently stellar play of both quarterbacks is a big part of the reason why.