Joe Mixon's first training camp with Texans off to a rough start
One of the most noteworthy moves of the offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals was the trade that sent veteran running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans. Mixon spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cincinnati, and he became a fan favorite during that time, so the trade was tough for many Bengals fans to swallow.
Mixon on the sideline early in Houston
Unfortunately for Mixon, his first training camp as a Texan got off to a rough start as he missed a pair of practices with a tight hamstring. The asbsences were likely precautionary, but the timing is still tough. Mixon was probably like to be out on the field with his new teammates, and his presence would be beneficial.
The good news is that the issue isn't expected to linger, and Mixon should be back out on the field in the near future.
“Joe will be fine,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Joe may miss a little time, but he’ll be fine. Joe is [as tough] as the toughest competitor we have, so I’m not worried about Joe. He’ll be fine. No issues there.”
This is good news for Texans fans and Bengals fans alike, as Mixon is one of those players that many supporters in Cincinnati will continue to root for even though he'll have a different jersey on.
Cincinnati's decision to move on from Mixon was largely a financial one, as the team apparently wasn't willing to offer him a big payday. Mixon went on to sign a three-year, $27 million contract extension with his new team. The deal include $13 million in guaranteed money.
Despite the fact that the team traded him away, Mixon still holds a special place in his heart for Cincinnati and the fans there.
"This is a forever place I can call home," Mixon said of Cincinnati. "No doubt. That's just what it is. They drafted me when I was 20. I was fortunate enough to get seven years in. I feel like it was a great run."
The Bengals aren't scheduled to play the Texans in 2024, so fans in Cincinnati can root for Mixon from afar, unless of course the two teams meet in the AFC playoffs.