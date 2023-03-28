The most urgent needs Bengals must still address in free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals have put together a decent offseason so far but they could still add some help in free agency before the draft gets here. The positions hit the hardest this offseason were at safety and tight end but where does the team need to put more work in free agency?
Tight end was addressed with Irv Smith Jr. and safety was taken care of in the form of signing Nick Scott to start alongside Dax Hill. The team also signed Sidney Jones as cornerback depth, which was a solid signing for them.
What positions should the Bengals look to fill in free agency?
The Bengals still need a backup quarterback and Brandon Allen is still unsigned. Allen seemed like a sure thing to return to Cincinnati considering how much the organization seems to like him but then there were rumblings that Cooper Rush nearly signed with the Bengals before he returned to Dallas.
Also on offense, the Bengals could still use some help at running back. They haven't cut Joe Mixon despite the cap hit he's going to have in 2023 and Samaje Perine signed with Denver. The stripes have been one of Ezekiel Elliott's preferred landing spots and he could make a lot of sense in Cincinnati.
Two of the Bengals' signings this offseason have been on the offensive line with one of them being their franchise left tackle in Orlando Brown and another being a potential starter but likely a depth piece in Cody Ford. Dalton Risner is still available and clearly won't be as expensive as before so why not add him into the fold too?
On defense, the team still needs to add help in the pass-rushing department desperately. Yannick Ngakoue is still waiting to be signed and he'd make the Bengals a much scarier pass-rushing team if he signed with Cincinnati.
There's still plenty of time to add some depth pieces in free agency and these positions are ones the Bengals might look into.