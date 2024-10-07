Offensive stars lead list of 5 highest-graded Bengals players from loss to Ravens

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 5 vs the Ravens:



🥇 Ja'Marr Chase - 91.8

🥈 Joe Burrow - 89.4

🥉 Tee Higgins - 85.6

🏅 B.J. Hill - 78.8

🏅 Sam Hubbard - 73.2 pic.twitter.com/X59Ia08UAD