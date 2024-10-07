Offensive stars lead list of 5 highest-graded Bengals players from loss to Ravens
The 2024 season continues to spiral south for the Cincinnati Bengals. After getting their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, there was some hope that the Bengals would be able to build some momentum. But, the Baltimore Ravens had something to say about that.
The Bengals played well -- on offense, at least -- against Baltimore, but ultimately it wasn't enough, as the Ravens were able to pull out a 41-38 victory in overtime. With the loss, the Bengals fell to 1-4 on the season, and star quarterback Joe Burrow had a blunt assessment of the team after the game.
But even though they lost, the Bengals still benefitted from some great individual performances against the Ravens.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 5 loss to Baltimore
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had his most productive performance of the season against Baltimore with 10 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the performance as a result, per Pro Football Focus.
With the first five touchdown performance of his career, Burrow was the team's second-highest graded player. The star quarterback threw for 392 yards in a performance that was nearly flawless outside of a late interception.
Fellow star receiver Tee Higgins also had his best game of the season against Baltimore with nine receptions, 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was the team's third-highest graded player from the game. Defensive linemen B.J. Hill and Sam Hubbard rounded out the rest of the top five.
Overall, it was the best offensive performance of the season for the Bengals, and specifically for their star skill position players, as evidenced by the top five list. But, it was another forgettable performance from the defense, as the unit gave up 41 points -- simply too many.
Things don't look great for the Bengals right now, but all hope isn't lost. A winning streak could quickly turn the season around, but the clock is ticking. They are scheduled to play against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 6, and a loss in that game would essentially eliminate any lingering optimism.