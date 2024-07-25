Tee Higgins has some high praise for Bengals rookie wide receiver
There are high hopes for Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton after the team selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Tee Higgins' long-term future with the franchise. When Burton was first selected, there were many who thought that he could ultimately become a replacement for Higgins, and that's a feeling that many still harbor.
Higgins has high praise for Burton
But for the 2024 season, Higgins and Burton will both be suiting up for Cincinnati, and Higgins has been impressed with what he's seen from the rookie receiver.
"Guys don't realize he's a problem," Higgins said of Burton. "I see it. Not a lot of guys do right now, but I see it. I know what he's going to be and I look forward to it."
That's pretty high praise from a receiver who has developed into one of the biggest threats in the NFL in his own right. Over his first four seasons, Higgins compiled 3,684 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. He'll look to add to those numbers during the upcoming campaign.
Burton already turning heads at camp
It didn't take too long for Burton to turn heads at training camp. On the very first day, he made an impressive one-handed catch off of a toss from star quarterback Joe Burrow that showed off his athleticism and agility. Check it out:
If Burton can continue to make plays like that one, perhaps he can secure a starting spot in training camp, alongside Higgins and No. 1 receiver Ja'Marr Chase. There will obviously be competition from guys like Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas, but Burton arguably has the highest upside of the entire group, and potentially the brightest future with the franchise.
The fact that Burton is already receiving such high praise from a veteran like Higgins is a solid sign, and props to Higgins for embracing Burton, as opposed to being salty that the team selected a potential replacement for him in the third round.