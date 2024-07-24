WATCH: Bengals rookie WR makes impressive one-handed catch on first day of training camp
It didn't take long for Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton to turn heads at training camp. On the very first day, Burton made an impressive one-handed catch off of a toss from star quarterback Joe Burrow that showed off his athleticism and agility.
Check out the clip below:
Obviously this is just a single clip from the very first day of training camp, so it's not quite time to crown Burton as the second coming of Jerry Rice, but still it's nice to see him flash some of his extreme potential.
Burton is competing for a starting spot
The Bengals selected Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with some high hopes, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Tee Higgins' long-term future with the franchise. If Burton can continue to make plays like the one above, perhaps he can secure a starting spot in training camp. Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins will occupy the first two receiver spots, but the third one is open for the taking.
There will obviously be competition from guys like Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas, but Burton arguably has the highest upside of the entire group, and potentially the brightest future with the franchise. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher was very complimentary of the rookie receiver over the offseason.
"Very talented,"Pitcher said of Burton. "Some of the surest hands, ball skills that I've seen. A young player who really attacks the football violently, but then plucks it softly. If that makes any sense. Excellent body control, change of direction."
In addition to the receiver competition, the battle for the two starting safety spots in Cincinnati should also be extremely intriguing.
Training camp is upon us, Bengals fans. Revel in it. Enjoy it. The regular season will be here before we know it. In the meantime, hopefully we get some more highlights from Burton like the one he provided on opening day of camp.