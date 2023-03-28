Top 4 Bengals positions that need more depth after the second week of free agency
2. Offensive Guard
Depending on if the Jonah Williams trade actually goes through, you could include offensive tackle in the list as well. However, right now, I'm more worried about the depth at guard.
Alex Cappa is a great piece and Cordell Volson has shown potential, however, as it stands they only have three guys coming off the bench, and one of them doubles as a backup to tackles as well (Jackson Carman) while another has yet to play in a single game from what I can tell. Max Scharping is the third guy, who did see significant playing time after Cappa went down last year, and he's a decent depth piece, but the team needs more here.
They did recently sign Cody Ford, who has experience at guard but might get a shot to play right tackle for the starting o-line. Still, there are a few quality guards left in free agency they could sign, most notably Dalton Risner, who could realistically compete and probably win the starting spot over Volson.
I don't think the front office will go for Risner, as Spotrac projects him to earn starting caliber money for whoever he signs with, but the point still stands that free agent guards are remaining that would bulk up the depth so the team doesn't have a repeat of the end of the 2022 season when injuries on the line piled up and became too much to handle.