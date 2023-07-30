We asked AI which DC superhero Ja'Marr Chase would be, and it's right on the money
"Just gotta go faster than the speed of light - far beyond the speed of light."
Ja'Marr Chase joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 when they made him the fifth overall pick of that year's draft. Chase had played college football with Joe Burrow at LSU so it made sense to pair the two guys back up when given the chance.
Chase hasn't disappointed during his two years as a Bengal, racking up a total of 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's been a game-changer for this franchise and this time next year, he'll be paid like the superstar that he is.
Back in June, I asked AI which Marvel superhero Chase would be and the answer was awesome. Why not turn to DC and see who Chase would be in that universe?
Which DC superhero would Ja'Marr Chase be?
"If Ja'Marr Chase were a DC superhero, he might be comparable to The Flash due to his incredible speed and agility on the field. "- ChatGPT
ChatGPT went with The Flash for Chase's DC character and it's not hard to see why. Both are super quick and use their speed to help them in their tasks. For The Flash, it's saving the world and for Chase, it's winning football games for the Bengals.
For what it's worth, when I asked ChatGPT about which DC character Joe Burrow would be, he got Batman. Both Batman and The Flash are in the Justice League together and we'd like to think that Burrow and Chase would be in the Justice League as well.