We asked AI which Marvel superhero Ja'Marr Chase would be, and it's a sneaky good answer
The Cincinnati Bengals spent the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on LSU wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase. The pick was met with a lot of criticism considering the Bengals didn't need another top-tier receiver and in taking Chase, passed on the opportunity to take Penei Sewell, the top-rated offensive tackle in that year's draft.
Chase went on to prove the naysayers wrong, amassing 81 catches for 1,455 yards, and 13 touchdowns as a rookie. His production was so impressive that it led to him being crowned the Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2021 season, an honor which was well-deserved from the former LSU Tiger.
In year two, Chase somehow had more receptions despite missing five games. He finished with 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. The dude is a freak of nature.
Recently, I started doing a fun series where I ask ChatGPT questions about the Bengals. Right now, we've been focusing on which Marvel superheroes different Bengals players would be. Joe Burrow was Iron Man and now it's time to find out who Chase would be.
Which Marvel superhero would Ja'Marr Chase be?
"If we were to imagine Ja'Marr Chase, the NFL wide receiver, as a Marvel superhero, he could be likened to the character Quicksilver. Quicksilver possesses superhuman speed, agility, and reflexes, much like Chase's impressive physical abilities on the football field. Both individuals excel in their respective fields, demonstrating incredible speed and quickness in their actions. "- ChatGPT
When one thinks about the Marvel superheroes, Quicksilver probably isn't someone who comes to mind. The big names are those like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, and Black Panther.
Most people would probably recognize Quicksilver from the iconic scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past when he's bolting around the kitchen and rearranging things at lightning-quick speed. This speed that Quicksilver possess is what likens him to Chase.
Chase ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds when he was preparing to enter the draft. He's also proven time and time again that he can outrun most players in the NFL.
While Quicksilver might not be the most popular name in the Marvel universe, doesn't it make perfect sense that Chase would be him?