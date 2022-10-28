When is Ja'Marr Chase coming back?
Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, they got an injury update on wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase late Thursday night that contradicted earlier news about his hip injury. What was originally just going to be a few missed team practices this week, turned into a potential 4-6 week nightmare.
In a tweet confirming the injury by Mike Garafolo, he confirmed that Chase's hip injury was more severe than anticipated and could potentially miss four weeks or more of playing time. At the time of this writing, the Bengals haven't announced if they'll place Chase on the Injured Reserve List but this is definitely a big blow to their offense.
With a primetime Monday Night Football game against their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, they needed all hands on deck to continue getting back on the right track this season. Even without Chase, the Bengals will hopefully use the "next man up" mentality with their current wide receiver corps.
Latest injury update for Ja'Marr Chase
More information should be available over the next few days, including if Chase would need surgery or anything that could potentially end his season, unfortunately. The Bengals might consider making a trade or signing an available free agent wide receiver if they feel they need it.
There aren't many high-quality free agent options available so making a low-risk, high-reward trade might make the most sense before their MNF matchup. If Chase will only miss four weeks, perhaps the Bengals will stick with who they have until his hopeful return to the gridiron by around Week 12 if everything goes according to early estimations of his hip injury.
Chase's hip injury happened in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints when he was tackled at a weird angle and he hasn't been 100 percent since then. It was this matchup that saw Chase put on a clinic against the Saints which helped the Bengals leave that game victorious as he totaled 132 receiving yards, seven receptions, and two touchdowns.
The Bengals have a bye in Week 10 which should help the cause for Chase to continue recovering so only time will tell what will transpire. Here's to a speedy recovery and for him to come back ready to continue doing what he does best as soon as he's able to.