Why Bengals need to select Bijan Robinson if he falls to them in the draft
With the 2023 NFL Draft just one month away, the Cincinnati Bengals have already addressed their roster in a big way. This team has added several intriguing options on both sides of the ball through free agency, including star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Even with the moves made in free agency, there is still room for improvement on the roster. With needs at tight end, safety, and the defensive line, the Bengals could have their pick of top prospects at pick 28.
But there is another position they could look to address: running back. If Texas Longhorns RB1 Bijan Robinson is on the board at pick 28, he should be the Bengals' selection. Here's why.
Why the Bengals should select Bijan Robinson if he falls in the first round
The Bengals have a legitimate starting running back in Joe Mixon but with Mixon now heading into his seventh NFL season, the team could look to move on in the near future. In addition, the team lost their longtime RB2 Samaje Perine to the Broncos in free agency.
With Chris Evans likely locked in as the Bengals' RB2, the team could look to address the position. Adding a player of Robinson's caliber would do just that.
During his time at Texas, Robinson developed into what appears to be a generational talent at the running back position. In each of his three seasons, he managed to take his play to new heights. In doing so, he is now arguably the most talented running back to enter the NFL since New York Giants RB1 Saquon Barkley.
Over three seasons and 31 collegiate games, Robinson was the driving force of the Longhorns' offense. While being a key factor in the running game and through the air, Robinson totaled 4,215 yards from scrimmage and 41 touchdowns on 599 total offensive touches.
In his final season at Texas, Robinson played his best football yet. While appearing in 12 games, he rushed for a career-high 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 attempts. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
By adding Robinson, the Bengals could take what is already an elite offense to new heights. With Joe Burrow as the quarterback of the future, and proven playmakers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Mixon, the team already has one of the best offensive cores in the league. Injecting Robinson into the mix could make this team one of the biggest threats in the NFL.
While there are other needs on this team, they are also in a position to draft the best player available. This draft is deep in all of the positions that the Bengals could be in search of, including tight end. If a talent such as Robinson is on the board, it may be impossible for this team to pass on him.