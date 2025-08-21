A potential stopgap Trey Hendrickson solution just fell into the Bengals’ laps

The Cincinnati Bengals are in dire need of any help they can find on defense. With Joe Burrow leading an elite passing attack, the team must do all it can to support the other side of the ball, especially with Trey Hendrickson's contract situation unresolved.

One notable free agent who lines up at Hendrickson's position has made it known that he's seeking a new team. While nobody is going to be a perfect replacement for the NFL's reigning sack leader, if the worst-case scenario plays out and Cincinnati must trade Hendrickson, contingencies are vital.

We're looking at a former AFC North rival player to not only fill the void in the starting lineup that could be left by Hendrickson, but also a valuable mentor to rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart.

Bengals are ideal fit for 'vintage form' Jadeveon Clowney

Longtime NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that Jadeveon Clowney is talking with teams about suiting up for the 2025 season, and that he's in "vintage form."

The plan is for Clowney to sign before Week 1, so there's still a bit of runway and rounds to make on his free agency tour. What's great about this is, Clowney would be a major asset to the Bengals whether or not Hendrickson is in uniform for the season opener at Cleveland.

Clowney has always been a vicious run defender, and while his pass-rushing production isn't always reflected in sacks, he's a huge disruptor with far more of a proven track record than anyone else on Cincinnati's defensive end depth chart.

Anyone suggesting Clowney is washed at age 32 should look no further than the time he smoked the Bengals' Cody Ford when the teams met last season. Even a "lost a step" version of Jadeveon Clowney is superior to any current Bengals edge defender.

Coming off a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 5.5 sacks and 44 pressures on 346 pass rush attempts (per PFF), it's clear Clowney still has plenty of tread on his tires. He'd instantly be Cincinnati's second-best pass-rusher behind Hendrickson, and serve as a plus run defender for a defensive end group sorely lacking in that department.

At this point in his career, about all that's missing from the former No. 1 overall pick's resume is a Super Bowl. Clowney could be an X-factor on the Bengals defense and an absolute dream running mate for Hendrickson, which puts less pressure on Stewart to be a superstar as a rookie.

And if Hendrickson isn't around, it just means Clowney gets more snaps to prove himself, and could actually set up a bigger payday in 2026.

I don't want to make too much of one available player whose suitors have yet to be named. All I'm saying is, the Bengals have over $27 million in cap space to play with right now. Why not splurge a little on Clowney?

If you polled Bengals fans and asked them who they'd want between Dalton Risner and Jadeveon Clowney, I'll bet the latter would win out in a landslide — again, regardless of Hendrickson's fate. Let's see what the front office does...

