Ravens voice sends a crystal-clear message to Joe Burrow and the Bengals

One of the big takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 schedule is the fact that, for the first time in five years, they'll actually host the Baltimore Ravens in prime time.

NFL schedule makers did the Bengals no favors in years past. Now, they're making up for it in Week 17, on New Year's Eve no less! Better late than never, but some Ravens fans are apparently butt-hurt about this beneficial development for Cincinnati.

Does it not seem odd to give Baltimore such a decisive edge four years in a row, only to see Lamar Jackson choke in the playoffs thereafter? Sorry, too soon?

Ravens expert longs to dunk on Bengals & Joe Burrow over prime-time scheduling injustice

In the wake of the NFL schedule release, FanSided's Ebony Bird site expert Connor Burke had some interesting analysis on the Bengals-Ravens duel that could decide the AFC North. When asked if there was a single player he'd like Baltimore to beat in 2026, Burke said it'd be Burrow. Here's the explanation:

"Personally, I'd love to see the Ravens beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. Burrow complained about not having a prime time against Baltimore at home last year, and this year he got his wish. Hopefully, Lamar Jackson and company prove that it doesn't matter where it's played, they're going to have the edge no matter what."

Like, is it not a valid complaint leveled by Burrow here? How is it fair to host a marquee opponent in prime time for four straight years? What's the argument?

The last time the Bengals hosted the Ravens was in Week 15 last year, and the result was an embarrassing 24-0 loss for the home team. They responded by putting up 45 points in Miami the next time out, but such a lopsided defeat still stings. I'm sure this will be viewed as a revenge game not only in Week 17, but in Week 7 when the teams first meet in 2026 as well.

That'd be quite the reversal, considering all the vengeance-themed discourse will revolve around newly minted Raven/ex-Bengal Trey Hendrickson.

Weirdly, the Bengals strolled into Baltimore on Thanksgiving and destroyed the Ravens 32-14. The NFL can be weird like that. You never really know what to expect, especially in division games where there's such a familiarity factor.

We'll see if the Ravens' coaching staff change is beneficial. It might be an advantage when the teams meet in Week 7, but Cincinnati will be fresh off a bye and that should neutralize some of that edge.

Lots of questions surrounding Baltimore this season. Can Lamar Jackson maintain his elite level of play after a down, injury-plagued 2025 and in a new, non-Todd Monken system? Oh, and does he have a new contract yet? That could be a weird-energy distraction.

Meanwhile, it could be argued that no team had a better offseason on paper than the Bengals. Their defense is vastly improved, and the mere factor of Burrow staying healthy for a full season would give Cincinnati a virtual guarantee that double-digit wins are coming. The easy schedule only helps the cause.

It sure won't help the Ravens that they play the Browns and Myles Garrett in Week 16, whereas the Bengals have a far less demanding test on the road in Indy. I see a 17-point win in Week 17 for Cincinnati. Let's check back here down the road and see if the venue matters for a game that could decide the AFC North champion.