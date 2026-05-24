Retired NFL veteran speaks the Bengals truth no one wants to hear

There's already some preemptive pumping on the brakes for the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 hype train. Even though the organization went against all their long-standing, cheapo-style principles this offseason, many aren't willing to believe just yet.

Pro tip, non-Who Dey Heads: It might be a sign that things have changed when Joe Burrow is actually out here praising the front office and saying this is the most talented roster he's seen in Cincinnati.

But hey, if the opinion of Joe Shiesty or my own ball-knowing takes on how dope this team is aren't enough, let's turn it over to a Super Bowl champion...

Bengals are a deserving trendy Super Bowl pick according to Jason McCourty

ESPN's Jason McCourty referred to Burrow's glowing testimony about how the Bengals are rounding into form, and called Cincinnati the "bandwagon team."

"When they made the moves they made this offseason, bringing in winners to the organization, people that won Super Bowls [...] Then you make a trade and you go get Dexter Lawrence. [...] Hearing Joe Burrow say this is the best team since I've been here, he's already been to a Super Bowl. [...] There's a happy Joe Burrow!"

"Joe Burrow is fired up to be a Bengal. So, all Bengals fans should be fired up too."@JasonMcCourty reacts to the Bengals' offseason moves 👏 pic.twitter.com/3HXOSte6kT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 22, 2026

While I skipped around some of McCourty's comments and disagree with his assertion that the pressure is on Burrow and Zac Taylor (maybe a little on Taylor, not so much on Burrow) to win this year, the general ethos is bang-on.

Burrow was questioning whether football was fun last year. Can't blame him. Three years of no playoffs. Two major injuries. An MVP-caliber season wasted by a bad defense.

But now? All the defensive reinforcements. Every starter returning on offense. Burrow in far better spirits. The vibes couldn't be higher in Cincy. And meanwhile, the rest of the AFC North division is transitioning to new coaching staffs.

Between the Bengals' continuity, the necessary upgrades on defense, and the relatively easy schedule ahead, there's no excuse for them not to fulfill McCourty's rosy prognostication.

Burrow doesn't have any pressure on him. He's achieved the ultimate catharsis this offseason. The front office finally did right by him. He's been dying for an opportunity like this. Meanwhile, McCourty alluded to Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen and the fact that they haven't been to a Super Bowl.

How is there anywhere close to the same pressure on Burrow as that pair? Especially when they both have such notorious playoff choke jobs on their resume?

Joe Brrr is 11-6 in his last 17 starts with predominantly bad defenses. If Cincinnati is just average on that side of the ball, there's no reason to think this team can't achieve anything they set their minds to.

If not, maybe Taylor is on the chopping block. Let's be honest: He's never been the problem. Lack of scouting department resources, unwillingness to spend money or spend it properly, and the defense were the larger issues. Taylor may be out of excuses, but if things go sideways in 2026, it probably won't be his doing.

Hard to mess this up when you have what looks like at least a league-average defense on paper and an elite QB like Joe Burrow.