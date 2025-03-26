Buckle up Cincinnati Bengals fans, a new quarterback looks to be joining the AFC North after a major quarterback domino fell on Tuesday evening. With Russell Wilson signing with the New York Giants, that leaves Aaron Rodgers' only true NFL destination as the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have practically put all of their eggs into the Rodgers basket this offseason.

It's been wildly entertaining for Bengals fans to watch the Steelers flounder in quarterback purgatory since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. They've tried to make it work with Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields but nothing has panned out for them, hence why Rodgers is their best bet for the 2025 campaign.

Rodgers isn't a bad quarterback by any means. In fact, he put up decent numbers in 2024 with the Jets but as one might say, "The Jets are gonna Jet". They did, in fact, Jet. What makes this a hilarious soon-to-be signing for Bengals fans is that Rodgers is 41 years old (and turning 42 in December) and that means the Steelers are going to be in this same exact spot a year from now.

Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers inching closer to becoming a reality

Something else that makes this eventual signing funny for Bengals fans is that Rodgers takes the drama with him wherever he goes. When you consider that Rodgers and George Pickens will be on the same team, the drama in Pittsburgh will be endless and that will be comedy gold for Bengals fans as they watch all of this play out next season.

Rodgers isn't the same player he once was in Green Bay so this wouldn't be a move that would scare Bengals fans by any means. It should, however, be woefully entertaining as he makes ridiculous comments each and every week and keeps the Steelers in the messy spotlight.

This should be a very interesting year in the AFC North.