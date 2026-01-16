Scott Peters is the Bengals OC candidate that no one is talking about

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher has received a request from the Cleveland Browns to interview for their vacant head coaching position.

Whether the Browns should go that route, or even if Pitcher should give it serious consideration, there are only 32 of those coveted positions available.

Now that Pitcher’s name is in consideration for one of those precious jobs, even if he does not land the gig in Cleveland, the teams looking to fill the other vacant positions suddenly know his name.

While names like Mike McDaniel and the inevitable calls for former Bengals OC Brian Callahan to make his triumphant return have drawn interest among the fanbase, if Pitcher were to leave for browner pastures, there has been nary a mention of Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters.

But there should be.

Why Scott Peters should be a part of the offensive coordinator conversation

In his first year as the offensive line coach in Cincinnati, Scott Peters helped turn a much-maligned unit into a Top-10 pass-protection group, according to at least one advanced stats site that surveys such things.

How all 32 teams stacked up in pass protection during the 2025 regular season 🛡️@RootInsurance pic.twitter.com/xkZ6NXOToD — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 9, 2026

And while it is customary for Zac Taylor to get better play out of the offensive line later in the season, a Bengals’ OL ranking seventh-best in pass protection by anyone’s standard in the Joe Burrow era is not something we would have ever expected.

And it’s also something that we should not take for granted.

Once again, Cincinnati turned its offensive line woes into a strength. But this season, Peters is the one getting the credit for the turnaround.

The proof of Scott Peters' chops is in the players

Peters’ work with the individual players and the offensive line as a whole deserves more credit.

Amarius Mims had his best year as a pro under Peters. And there is reason to think that he will only get better.

Dylan Fairchild was praised for his play all season and finished his rookie campaign strong. However, he has much to improve upon as he heads into his second year.

Bengals season may be lost, but their OL development is very encouraging for next season



Dylan Fairchild and Amarius Mims have been outstanding as of late. I'd argue their best 2 OLmen (and Mims still has a lot he can still clean up) — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) December 30, 2025

Dalton Risner’s revival no accident

Another player receiving praise for his play is free-agent pickup Dalton Risner.

Risner knows fans want him back after he came in and stabilized the guard position. For his part, Risner made it emphatically clear that he would welcome a return to the Bengals.

"This is where I want to be. I want to play for this organization. I want to be a Cincinnati Bengal."



Dalton Risner says he doesn't want to get to free agency. He wants to play another season in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/4gbLzp53WQ — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 5, 2026

Risner’s rise as a fan favorite in Cincinnati is a development most Broncos fans would find hard to believe after his less-than-stellar performances toward the end of his tenure in Denver.

Peters’ influence on Risner’s resurgence is another reason the OL coach must not be left out of the OC discussion if Pitcher breaks bad with the Browns or any other team.

Offensive line coaches tend to love running the ball

Another aspect that Peters, along with every other offensive line coach ever, brings to the team’s offense is an emphasis on the rushing attack.

The Bengals already have a head coach/de facto play caller in Zac Taylor, who can’t help himself when it comes to passing the ball.

While Callahan was a small governor on limiting pass attempts, the combination of Pitcher and Taylor has reduced the rushing attack to an afterthought for the Bengals, who once again rank near the bottom of the NFL in rushing attempts.

Read More: Bengals bromance makes first major offseason move painfully obvious

If Peters were to become offensive coordinator, we hope he would lean more heavily on running the ball, which the offense must consider as it once again tries to change how it operates.

Getting Brown and whoever the RB2 will be next season, more rushing attempts are a must. And they will have a better chance of that happening with Peters than with the other candidates, who, thus far, have been associated with the possible opening.

Offensive line affects everything

Peters’ impact on the offensive line affects the entire team.

No matter how good the quarterback and running backs are for your favorite football team, if the offensive line does not play well, neither will any of the other offensive skill positions.

When the team runs the ball more, they pass more effectively. Furthermore, and more importantly for the Bengals, the QBs are less susceptible to taking sacks and hits.

Also, as long as the offense possesses the ball, the opposing offense can’t score, which is advantageous for a struggling defense.

Scott Peters would not be the flashy choice, but he could be exceptional

Peters is not the hottest name or the one that Bengals fans are the most familiar with.

Nor would he be a much-applauded choice, as he would be an internal hire, which would only serve up more red meat to those hungry to say the Bengals are cheap. Nevertheless, Peters, as an offensive coordinator choice, would be out of the box and would affect the entire team, especially Joe Burrow and Chase Brown.

While having an offensive staff full of ex-quarterbacks and QB coaches is an excellent resource for the signal callers on the roster, it's also redundant. Having another voice that speaks a slightly different language could not hurt when reaching the rest of the team.

With Zac Taylor handling the play-calling on Sundays, another OC will not disrupt the continuity that teams love. However, an expanded role in Peters' duties could prove fruitful.

More Bengals News and Analysis