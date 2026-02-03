The NFL heads to Paris, with the Bengals’ bitter rival reportedly involved

The NFL is officially bringing an NFL regular-season game to Paris!

The rumor that had been circulating here in France for some time has now become official. The league announced that the New Orleans Saints will be one of the two teams to play the first NFL regular-season game in Paris.

What the league is waiting to announce officially is which team the Saints will play in this inaugural Parisian matchup.

When we first heard about the possibility of the NFL playing in Paris, the news that accompanied the reports was that the Saints would be one of the teams involved. But with the Bengals playing the Saints at home in 2026, our hopes of Cincinnati being the other team in that high-profile game were dashed.

However, the same people who took a page from the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom and spoiled the Paris game announcement in the first place seem to know that the Saints’ opponent is the longest, most bitter rival of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns will play Saints in Paris, per French radio

Some have called Cleveland the Paris of the Midwest. Actually, those words have never been spoken, together, in the same sentence.

Nevertheless, we should expect the Cleveland Browns to get the nod as the Saints’ opponent once the NFL officially announces the schedule.

While nothing is officially official until the schedule release party, here, French outlets and fans have been abuzz about the Saints-Browns game for a while, with French radio station RMC officially reporting that Cleveland will travel across the pond to face New Orleans.

🚨 INFO RMC SPORT 🚨



Après des mois de négociations, c’est enfin acté: le premier match de NFL en France aura lieu à Paris, au Stade de France, le 25 octobre 2026. Il opposera les New Orleans Saints aux Browns de Cleveland.https://t.co/6eK4SXMFYf — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) February 1, 2026

And this is wonderful news for the massive NFL fanbase here in France. It is also great news for Browns and Saints fans.

The NFL’s Paris game is mutually beneficial for fans on both sides of the Atlantic

With the growing number of ‘American Football’ teams increasing year over year, which includes flag football, the nation has been holding out hope for years that league officials would get a game on French shores.

Every NFL season, French NFL fans make a pilgrimage to the United States to watch their favorite team. Now, residents of France don’t have to cross the pond or the border to Germany, England, or Spain to enjoy an NFL game.

It is also an occasion for American (nationality) football (not soccer) fans to enjoy what some of us strongly consider the best city in the world. Outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, that is.

Maybe next time, Bengals fans

Speaking of Cincy, the only downside of the NFL coming to France is that the Bengals will not be the team playing here in Paris.

However, Bengals fans, there is nothing precluding you from making the trip over and cheering against the Browns. That is, unless the Bengals are playing on the same day, October 25th, 2026.

Oops, the cat, or in this case, the dog, was also let out of the proverbial bag as to the exact date of the Saints-Browns game.

Now that the first Parisian game is official, maybe before the Bengals head to London, again, they can visit the City of Lights first.

Or who knows, maybe the NFL will get very adventurous and host a game in both Paris and Marseille. But don’t hold your breath waiting for that ever to happen.

Nevertheless, we hope that the Bengals get a regular-season game in Paris very soon.

Just seems like a missed opportunity. Joe Burrow single-handedly made the Bengals a prime candidate to play in this groundbreaking game, did he not? Joe Shiesty absolutely crushed it at Paris Fashion Week with that backless blazer. Come on now!