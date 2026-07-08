The Ravens' offseason says everything about their fear of Joe Burrow

Expectations are high for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals this season, as the front office has finally made some big moves to give the Bengals QB a team around him who are capable of stepping up.

Cincy hasn't won the AFC North since 2022, but with a much-improved roster, fans will demand that they become the kings of the North once more, but they will have to overcome some stiff competition.

The Bengals and the Ravens are expected to battle for the North

Last year, the Steelers won the division, but many are expecting regression from Pittsburgh, and as things stand, it looks as though the Bengals' biggest challengers will be from Baltimore.

Despite having a change at head coach, the Ravens still have a stacked roster, and with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson under center, they will always be a contender to win the division.

The Ravens' offseason suggests they're scared of Burrow

With the impending battle between Baltimore and Cincy likely, the Ravens seem to have not so subtly tailored their offseason to get better at one thing...stopping Joe Burrow. He has thrown for more yards against the Ravens than any other NFL team, and it seems that Baltimore is as fearful as ever of the Bengals QB.

In terms of their biggest free agent additions, they have made significant efforts to improve their pass rush and their secondary. The big blockbuster move was Trey Hendrickson moving to the division rivals, but they also added former Bengals corner Chidobe Awuzie and veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Their defensive additions have been very much targeted towards improving their ability to defend the pass, and do you really think they are thinking about Aaron Rodgers and Shedeur Sanders with that?

Take into account, too, the fact that they brought in two former Bengals players, who can help shed some insight into how Burrow operates and how the offense runs. It makes one thing clear: Baltimore is nervous about facing Burrow and the Bengals this season. Frankly, you can't blame them.