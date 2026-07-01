Ravens All-Pro just gave the AFC North a serious Joe Burrow warning

Cincinnati expects this season. Joe Burrow finally has a competent offensive line, coupled with a much-improved defence, but what does that mean? No excuses.

The Bengals have been tipped to be a contender in the AFC this season, and they are expected to be the Ravens' biggest challengers to try and win the AFC North for the first time since 2022.

Burrow could be poised for an MVP-level year too, with weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, there's no reason why a healthy Burrow could mean a Super Bowl run and a historic season for a Bengals quarterback.

The Ravens' defense is worried about Burrow

It is well documented that Joe is fantastic at making quick reads, and then climbing the pocket, extending the play, and producing superhuman performances. No team knows it more than the Ravens, who have perhaps seen Burrow at his best more than any other team in the NFL.

One of their best defensive pieces is all-pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who has become a big playmaker for Baltimore since he was drafted in 2022. In a recent interview with CBS reporter Evan Washburn, Hamilton said that Burrow is perhaps his toughest opponent.

"When he gets going, he’s tough. He just puts it in the right spot. Guys like that, they know what [coverage] you’re going to be in pre-snap or half a second post-snap, so you’ve got to be really good and disciplined."

"But Joe, we see him twice a year; we’ve kind of got used to it, but he’s got a lot of weapons around him too, and it makes it kind of tough. " Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

"When [Joe Burrow] gets going, he's tough. He just puts it in the right spot."



Kyle Hamilton tells @EvanWashburn why Joe Burrow is a tough QB to read pic.twitter.com/mmr72lQnLd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 24, 2026

Burrow knows how to own the Ravens

Hamilton and the Ravens have perhaps seen Burrow at his best the most, as his record against Baltimore speaks for itself. He has played against the Ravens 11 times since coming into the NFL. In that time, Burrow has a passer rating of 98.3, throwing for 3,185 yards for 23 touchdowns.

He averages 290 yards per game against Baltimore and just over two touchdowns, so it is no wonder that Hamilton is already worrying about Burrow. If Joe can dominate against the Ravens' defense, it could be the key to winning the AFC North and getting back to the postseason.