Troy Aikman hypes up Joe Burrow MVP campaign after recent hot surge

It looked like the 2024 NFL MVP race was all but decided in the last few weeks, as it appeared as if either Baltimore's Lamar Jackson or Buffalo's Josh Allen would take home the highest individual honor this season. However, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has made a late, valiant charge that could end up with him getting serious consideration.

Burrow has a Bengals team that looked to be dead and buried within one game of making it to the postseason. After becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in eight consecutive games, Burrow's numbers have him firmly in the mix alongside the two favorites.

Burrow is seemingly in line for the hypothetical bronze when the two are compared alongside one another. However, a few prominent voices in the NFL world seem to be all-in on the idea of the Bengals quarterback becoming the MVP, especially Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman.

In the middle of Monday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, Aikman said that if he had an MVP vote, he would be putting Burrow at the top of his ballot. Aikman likely won't be alone, especially if the Bengals make it to the playoffs.

Tory Aikman thinks Bengals QB Joe Burrow should win MVP

Burrow is leading the NFL with 4,641 passing yards and 42 touchdowns against just six interceptions. His connection with Ja'Marr Chase has not only resulted in one of the best wide receiver seasons in NFL history, but it also has singlehandedly saved the Bengals due to their lackluster defense.

What may ultimately make or break Burrow's case is his team's record. The squad started 1-4 and 4-8 before winning four straight. People like Aikman will postulate that the team's record enhances Burrow's argument, as he is putting up preposterous numbers with an inferior roster and singlehandedly giving his team a shot at making it to the postseason.

However, it will be tough for voters to give the MVP to a player who will miss the postseason, especially in an ultra-competitive race like this. Wins and losses play a part in award voting, and Burrow may get saddled by that record with many of the other stats looking close between Allen and Jackson.

Even if Burrow doesn't win MVP, this is the greatest statistical season in Bengals history. The voters may not think so, but there's a good likelihood Burrow will end the season pacing the entire league in many important quarterback stats.