Turns out it’s the Steelers, not Bengals, with real contract drama

The Cincinnati Bengals do not face the Pittsburgh Steelers until October 16 on Thursday Night Football. However, we already have our sights set on our hated divisional rival due to a highly under-reported contract dispute.

This offseason, it was as if Cincinnati was the center of the NFL universe, with all eyes on Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart. We have mentioned before the curious lack of national interest surrounding other, more high-profile contract situations occurring in the NFL.

Perhaps the Dallas Cowboys’ trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers would have been less of a shock if the media spent a third as much time covering that situation as they did focusing on how cheap and behind the times Cincinnati's front office is. And that is despite making Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback at the time of his extension and giving Tee Higgins a top-of-the-market contract extension himself. But we digress.

One such pay dispute is taking place with a Steelers All-Pro defensive lineman, Cam Heyward. And, contrary to what the national media would have you believe this offseason, it is the Steelers, not the Bengals, face real contract drama as Heyward will potentially skip Week 1.

Trouble in paradise, er, Pittsburgh is Bengals' gain

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the former Ohio State Buckeye did not practice with the team on Thursday. Heyward's non-participation is essential information because the defensive lineman is currently in a contract dispute with his team.

Steelers team captain Cam Heyward, who has wanted his contract adjusted this summer, was not in uniform today with the rest of the team and didn’t appear to practice. https://t.co/h7SZMAOUCI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2025

Unfortunately, at the time, we didn't have more information from the national media about this so that we could appropriately clown our most hated rival.

What we have had in spades all along amid this thickening plot, however, is a growing anger within the Pittsburgh fan base directed at this contract situation, with most of the ire toward the player rather than the team. What Heyward just said to the local press likely won't get him in Yinzers' good graces, either.

Will Cam Heyward play in Week 1?

Heyward has been to the Pro Bowl seven times in the last eight years. In that time, he made the All-Pro team five times, including last season. He finished the 2024 campaign with 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 20 QB hits, and 11 passes defended.

The 36-year-old would like another bite at a big payday despite his most recent raise of just one year ago. And he told the Steelers that would be the case if he made the All-Pro team in 2024.

Cam Heyward is explains his hold in. Says he requested a new contract in February



“When I signed the deal last year, I told them when I have an All Pro year I wanna come back (and renegotiate)… everyone kinda giggled.”



Heyward was All Pro in 2024 pic.twitter.com/doo7ZXDIqG — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2025

It looked like he was standing on business then, as the kids say — and Heyward echoed that sentiment on Friday when addressing the media.

Cam Heyward on the public response to his request for a reworked contract: “this is a business. I cannot play this game forever, and just like I’m maximized on the field, I want to be maximized outside of it. …



“It’s not being greedy. It’s just the way this game is.” pic.twitter.com/1f9w1rsgLW — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 5, 2025

Based on those words, it's no wonder there's a growing sense that Heyward might skip Pittsburgh's season opener this Sunday. That is sure to go over exceptionally well with Steelers fans and their ownership.

Steelers fans turning on their star

Mark Powell, who covers the Steelers for FanSided, offered some clarity into what the root of the problem is in Pittsburgh. Of this situation, Powell scribes:

“Heyward received a new contract last offseason — a two-year deal — and then had an All-Pro campaign. He was arguably the Steelers best defensive player last season, though TJ Watt has a good argument as well. Because of this simple fact, Heyward wanted a new deal this offseason, or at least a raise based on his production. Thus far, the Steelers have been unwilling to match Heyward's enthusiasm for more money. Training camp and preseason have come and gone. Suddenly, we're in Le'Veon Bell territory.”

Wow! You mean to tell us that there is a defensive end who recently received a pay raise, then outperformed said increase and is in search of a new deal after only one year? And that player does not play for the cheap Cincinnati Bengals? Who would have thunk?

Bengals fans have seen this movie before

Heyward's contract issue is a big deal. A starting defensive player on an all-in type of team this season, who is threatening to possibly sit out the first game of the season due to a contract dispute with his organization, should be garnering more attention amongst the NFL talking heads.

That sounds eerily familiar, except for the part about needing more attention.

The Bengals faced a similar situation last year with Ja’Marr Chase’s availability in doubt all the way up to kickoff in Week 1, as he was seeking an extension. That raise did not come until a year and a Triple Crown later.

Of course, we saw another contract dispute with Hendrickson this offseason. The national media used his disagreement as a referendum against the front office. However, Cincinnati’s edge rusher is ready to go for the 2025 Battle of Ohio, part 1.

Perhaps the Steelers could learn a thing or two from the Bengals. Or not, since, for some reason, the Steelers escaped the public thrashing that the Bengals endured this offseason. Nothing to see here.

Cam Heyward saga spins a tale of two AFC North teams, where goal posts are moved

Regrettably, the national media did not spend as much time on Heyward’s contract situation as they did covering Trey Hendrickson, or, meritlessly, Shemar Stewart. But fortunately for the Steelers, they have gone about their business without much distraction, until now.

The Steelers play at the New York Jets on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Heyward goes the way of Chase last year and suits up for that matchup.

Perhaps, there will be more than a few national reporters on hand to cover that particular story with a dollop of the intensity with which they cover Cincinnati's defensive line contract issues this off-season.

Hopefully, this will be just enough of a distraction for the Jets to secure the win, opening the door for the Bengals to take the early lead in the AFC North after Week 1.

More Bengals News and Analysis