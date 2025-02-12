As you’ve assuredly heard by now, the Cincinnati Bengals decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after six seasons with the team. Anarumo was let go abruptly at the end of the season after another disappointing year for the Bengals defense.

The team then hired Al Golden as the new defensive coordinator. The goal is to fix the defense, since it was the defense that let Joe Burrow and the rest of the offense down in 2024. So, let’s analyze why Golden will (and won’t) be a perfect fit.

Pro: A (somewhat) fresh perspective

After a rocky 2024 season for the defense, it’s safe to say that a fresh perspective, new plays, and new ideas wouldn’t hurt the team. Golden’s creativity with this roster will hopefully shine next season. While this will be a new role for him within the Bengals organization, this isn’t his first role with the team. Golden was the team’s linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021, going with the team to Super Bowl LVI. Having a fresh perspective but also someone who has been with the team on its most recent Super Bowl appearance could prove to be a good fit.

Con: Lou Anarumo’s tenure wasn’t all bad

Admittedly, 2024 was not the best season for the Bengals defense, and Anarumo is partially to blame for that. However, the second half of the Bengals 2024 season was a complete shift from the first half. The defense began to click, and the Bengals finished out the season on a 5-game winning streak. Not to mention, 2021 and 2022 were great years for Anarumo and the defense, even making it to the Super Bowl in 2022, the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance in years.

You also can’t help but notice how quickly Anarumo was hired by another team after being let go by the Bengals. Anarumo will be the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, and truly only time will tell if letting him go was a mistake.

Pro: Golden’s college coaching success

Golden’s three-season run as the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame was exceptional, and his successes there is a real reason for optimism

Notre Dame finished out their last season with a 14-2 record, and the defense played a major role in the team’s success -- the team ranked fifth in fewest points per game allowed in the entire nation. While the College Football Playoff National Championship didn’t end in a win, Golden’s impact was apparent, and hopefully he can turn Cincinnati’s defense around.

Even Trey Hendrickson, a key member of this Bengals defense, expressed his excitement over Golden’s hire. Here’s hoping Golden has what it takes to lead this defense.