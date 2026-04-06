Ultimate dream trade candidate just fell right into Bengals' lap

We're entering the home stretch prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, and while the Cincinnati Bengals should focus on building their defense with a strong rookie class, they could just spend a top pick on a proven veteran.

Although yours truly has just touted a blockbuster trade to move up in the first round for Ohio State's Sonny Styles in Stripe Hype's latest seven-round mock draft, this sudden scenario could be even better.

if the opportunity arises to swing a deal for an All-Pro, freak athlete nose tackle, how do you pass it up if you're Cincinnati? Put your money where your mouth is, Duke Tobin et al., and go ALL-IN!

New York Giants superstar Dexter Lawrence demands trade & is well worth whatever it takes for the Bengals

ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report on Monday, indicating New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is still unhappy with his contract and wants to be traded.

Not that the Bengals are known for rewarding their best players with deserving paydays, but talk about a no-brainer, top-market investment.

Giving Lawrence a contract he feels worthy of whilst sacrificing a high draft pick or two may prove too rich for Cincinnati's historically cheap blood. But franchise legend Andrew Whitworth and many of us other impassioned Bengals faithful have advocated for a big swing for a very long time. Dexter Lawrence is the big swing you take and don't think twice about it.

Lawrence would be an absolute game-changer for Cincinnati in the defensive trenches. Do we really want to count on T.J. Slaton as a supposed elite run stopper over an elite player like Lawrence, now that we know he's available? I do not.

Plus, just look at what the Bengals are working with at defensive tackle beyond the 2026 campaign.

Slaton is on an expiring contract. B.J. Hill could be cut loose next offseason to save $8.55 million in 2027 salary cap space. Recent free-agent acquisition Jonathan Allen is on a glorified NFL/NBA equivalent of a one-plus-one deal.

While I wouldn't sacrifice the 10th overall pick for Lawrence, this year's second-round pick at No. 41 overall would for sure be on the table. Go ahead and toss in a Day 2 pick from the '27 draft while we're at it. That had better be a glorified third-rounder if the upcoming season goes according to plan.

Current OverTheCap.com projections have the Bengals at $81.9 million in 2027 cap room and $151.6 million the year after. To me, Cincinnati's only absolute must-keep free agent entering a contract year is breakout cornerback DJ Turner.

Making room for a mega Lawrence contract shouldn't be too tall of a task. He could radically alter the Bengals' destiny and, at 340 pounds, is the type of space-eating force multiplier Cincinnati has sought for many years.

Between his sheer size and many years of pass rush production, Lawrence is the ultimate dream trade acquisition to maximize the presumed prime of Joe Burrow's career. GET IT DONE, Bengals!!