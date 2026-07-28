Vita Vea trade request could cut Bengals a massive Week 1 break

The Cincinnati Bengals kick off their 2026 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose star nose tackle, Vita Vea, has officially requested a trade. Cincinnati already has a phenomenal new player of their own at Vea's spot in Dexter Lawrence, and if Vea does indeed jump ship from the Bucs, it'd give the Bengals a multitude of Week 1 advantages.

First of all, Tampa Bay wouldn't have a counterpart to Lawrence anywhere near Vea's caliber. The latter's departure would also make life a lot easier for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Cincinnati's passing attack.

Perhaps more importantly, the Bengals wouldn't have to lean as much on Burrow's arm to eke out a win in the season opener.

Slow starts have plagued Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor throughout his tenure. Now is not the time for those. Let's dive into what the Vea trade demand, first reported by NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, could mean for the Bengals Week 1.

And yes, since I personally advocated for a Vea trade on this site back in late February, we will explore that hilarious scenario of him landing in Cincinnati. It's not as outlandish as you might assume, dear reader.

Vea’s potential Tampa exit could unleash Chase Brown

If the Bucs do indeed succumb to Vita Vea's trade demand, that will bode well for running back Chase Brown. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Brown is out to make an early statement. Not having to deal with Vea's menacing 347-pound presence would likely open up all kinds of running lanes.

Vea is not only a force against the run who commands constant double teams, but per PFF, he's generated 101 QB pressures over the last two seasons. What a relief it'd be for the Bengals not to face him. Keeping Burrow upright should be far easier in that case.

The best protection for a QB is often a great running game. Brown was excellent down the stretch of 2025, and again, he's playing for his next payday. Cincinnati's offensive line returns all five starters and should have some degree of Week 1 success whether Vea is on the field opposite them or not.

Seriously, who is Tampa Bay going to throw out there at nose tackle if Vea is out the door? Rookie DeMonte Capehart, who started 12 games over six seasons as Clemson football's Gen Z Van Wilder?

Among the myriad coaching changes this NFL offseason, including the entire AFC North save for the Bengals, the most shocking majordomo to stay put was indubitably Todd Bowles.

Bad vibes around the Bucs right now. Baker Mayfield's future is uncertain. The heart and soul of their defense for ages, Lavonte David, is retired. Bowles' seat couldn't be hotter. Vea wants to get out of dodge.

Could this be shaping up any better for a Cincinnati Week 1 blowout at Paycor Stadium?

Bengals can do the funniest thing ever: Viva la Vita trade

In a fun little spin on the theme of celebrating life and living it to the fullest, Cincinnati's front office could engage full YOLO mode to trade for Vita Vea.

This isn't as ridiculous as it sounds. Yes, Lawrence and Vea technically play the same position, yet both of them are such freakish athletes for being 350 pounds give or take. Players that size usually can't take on heavy snap counts. Sexy Dexy and Vita are two grand exceptions.

Imagine the Bengals deploying Lawrence and Vea on the field at the same time. Their run defense would go from 32nd in 2025 to No. 1 this year (or thereabouts).

As for what a trade might look like, my previous package included the 41st overall pick (eventually used on reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Cashius Howell), a 2028 third-round pick, and maybe a player.

Given the situation in Tampa, here's my modified Vea trade offer, which gives the Bucs a built-in Vea replacement in T.J. Slaton. Free of charge for the viewing pleasure of Duke Tobin's irises:

Bucs receive: DT T.J. Slaton, 2027 2nd-round pick, 2028 4th-round pick

Bengals receive: DT Vita Vea

Slaton was the Bengals' most noteworthy free-agent signing during the 2025 offseason. He didn't play particularly well last year. Still, Slaton is a better nose tackle option than anyone the Bucs' Ourlads depth chart shows behind Vea.

Meanwhile, by including Slaton in the trade and a couple of draft picks that shouldn't be too painful to part with, Cincinnati offsets some of the cost of taking on the last year of Vea's contract.

Thanks to Burrow's contract restructure, the Bengals still have $16.47 million in cap room to work with, per OverTheCap.com. Taking on Vea's contract would cost a clean $18 million.

Where there's a will, there's a way. The team could restructure Tee Higgins' contract to create enough space by saving about $13.2 million.

Beyond that, Cincinnati's brass can work out a similar arrangement to what they did with Lawrence, who agreed to play out the last two years of his contract and signed a one-year, $28 million extension through 2028. Vea could perhaps score a one- or two-year deal upon the trade's execution.

To be honest, if the Bengals gave up the stated compensation and let Vea walk next offseason in free agency, that'd also be an acceptable outcome.

Slaton hits the open market in 2027 anyway. Ideally, those second- and fourth-round picks in the mock Vea trade will be quite late in the draft pecking order. You know, assuming the Bengals go on a deep playoff run. Oh, and Jonathan Allen and B.J. Hill are still under contract through next season. Plenty of quality depth at defensive tackle.

Come on, Duke Tobin. Get on the horn with Bucs GM Jason Licht. Get Mike Brown and the Blackburn family in a meeting room. Work some more magic to send Who Dey Nation into an absolute frenzy at the dawn of Bengals training camp.

Some people thought I was a madman when I stumped for the Lawrence trade. This would admittedly be a bonkers plot twist. Hey, at least we're trying to speak something beautiful into existence here.