Zac Taylor breaks bad Bengals injury news amid positive Joe Burrow update

The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that could use a dose of good news after Week 8's awful 39-38 loss to the previously winless New York Jets. Sadly, head coach Zac Taylor couldn't offer much solace while speaking to the media.

It's not quite time to write off the Bengals as a hopeless case despite their devastating setback on Sunday. One source of hope is the potential return of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow come December.

In order for Burrow to come back, though, Cincinnati must be within striking distance of a playoff berth. That depends on the health of Joe Brrr's replacement, Joe Flacco, which is now in question.

Zac Taylor announces Joe Flacco injury as Bengals receive great news on Joe Burrow

FOX19's Regan Holgate relayed what Zac Taylor said in his press conference on Monday, which is that Joe Flacco is nursing a shoulder injury.

"Sore today, certainly, we’ll continue to work through the week," Taylor said of Flacco's status, via The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

Thank goodness Flacco's ailing wing is only considered a day-to-day ailment. The problem is that he's 40 years old, and because of the loss to the Jets, Cincinnati is in a must-win situation against the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

Beating Chicago is pivotal to the Bengals' momentum for the rest of the 2025 campaign. Entering the Week 10 bye with a 4-5 record is a whole world different than a 3-6 mark, in the event they stumble versus the Bears.

Here's the latest on Joe Burrow, including a little analysis by X/Twitter physical therapy doctor Jeff Mueller:

Joe Burrow update -



Currently 5.5 weeks out from Turf Toe surgery (left). Curious if he has a plate in his shoe but technically ahead of timetable if out of boot and in normal shoe wear.

Still think ~Week 15 is within reason, but will CIN season be over by then? https://t.co/SvrC6mSeqM — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 27, 2025

No walking boot for Burrow is great news of course. Again, the most pressing issue at present is Flacco's health. He rushed to the locker room before the Bengals' final possession against New York, and came back out before Jake Browning could replace him.

If Cincinnati is forced to turn back to Browning, the season is effectively over. He went 0-4 as a starter and looked like a shell of the player who went 4-3 during the 2023 season.

The only hope that'd exist for Browning is the emergence of the Bengals' rushing attack in recent weeks. Chase Brown and Samaje Perine look like an elite running back tandem. The offensive line has really stepped up. It's just unclear whether that momentum would continue with Browning under center.

All told, Flacco seems like he's on course to suit up for Week 9. Cincinnati's larger issue is the defense. That unit is abysmal at tackling, generating a pass rush, and defending the run. Not a good combination.

The Bengals defense the last 4 weeks 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/rJJilPIiOz — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 27, 2025

Just make it to the bye week, Joe Flacco. Who Dey Nation needs you in the worst way!

