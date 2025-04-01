2 free agents the Bengals were wise not to bring back in 2025

Every year, NFL teams are faced with difficult decisions in free agency. Teams must decide which players to bring back, and which players to let walk. The Cincinnati Bengals had a plethora of players hit free agency this year, so naturally they had to make some tough calls.

While the Bengals were wise to bring some guys back, they were likely equally as wise to let some others walk and sign elsewhere. With that said, here's a look at two players the Bengals were smart to move on from.

Trent Brown, Offensive tackle

After an underwhelming season in Cincinnati in 2024, Trent Brown signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in free agency for the 2025 NFL season.

The Bengals brought Brown in on a one-year deal to bolster the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow last offseason, but unfortunately an injury issue cost Brown almost the entire season. Brown suffered a a torn patellar tendon on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, and he missed the remainder of the season as a result.

Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2019 as a member of the Raiders, but he'll be 32 before the 2025 season starts, and his best days are likely behind him. Plus, the Bengals are likely set at the starting offensive tackle positions for next season with Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims.

Unfortunately, missed time has become somewhat of a trend for Brown in recent years, and as a result availability is a concern. Cincinnati would be better served to bolster the line with some young talent, as opposed to running it back with an aging, injury-prone player. Thus, they were wise to let Brown walk in free agency.

Jay Tufele, Defensive tackle

After being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jay Tufele spent the last thee seasons as a member of the Bengals, though he was largely a non-factor during his time with the team.

Tufele played just 243 defensive snaps for the Bengals last season, which equates to just 29 percent. During his time on the field, he recorded just 15 combined tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass defended. He simply wasn't giving the Bengals much off of the bench.

Cincinnati needs to improve on the defensive line, and it's clear that Tufele wasn't an answer there, so the Bengals were wise to let him walk in free agency and look elsewhere for help along the line. Tufele went on to sign with the New York Jets in free agency.