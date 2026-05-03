3 new Bengals who will positively impact the 2026 season

As shocking as it may be, it appears that the front office has heard everyone’s complaints, and is doing something about it. This offseason has been filled with acquisitions, releases, and trades that are bound to be impactful in the best way.

From re-signing Joe Flacco to acquiring Dexter Lawrence, it seems like things are on the right track. Additionally, the Bengals had smart NFL Draft picks this year.

While each player addition is bound to have a positive impact, there are three that are really going to stand out this upcoming season.

Dexter Lawrence

With so much of the defense changing this offseason, the biggest shock and acquisition is Dexter Lawrence, who was gotten via a trade with the New York Giants in exchange for Cincinnati’s first round draft pick.

Lawrence commands double teams versus the run and boasts legitimate pass rushing tools, which will only improve the Bengals defense. Even with the Giants’ record in past seasons, Lawrence himself is a playmaker. In his career so far, Lawrence has had 185 solo tackles, 30.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Lawrence’s skill set should only open up opportunities for other new Bengals acquisitions like Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen to make plays along the defensive line. That dynamic should go a long way to helping Shemar Stewart make a big Year 2 leap, too.

Bryan Cook

Cook is a skilled safety, who will surely prove to be an upgrade this season over the likes of his predecessor, Geno Stone.

Last year, Cook had 50 solo tackles, and six passes defended. Cook is a great tackler, with a very low missed tackle rate of only 4.5%. Missed tackles were another Bengals defensive issue in 2025, so Cook’s presence will be felt.

In addition, the contract is three years for $40.25 million, which goes to show you that if the team was willing to spend, he will bolster this defense. The combination of Cook and new Bengals safety Kyle Dugger should bring a different flavor to the position group alongside Jordan Battle, due to both players’ versatility.

Jack Endries

While the Bengals already have some promising tight ends, Jack Endries is bound to bring his talents to this strong offense.

Endries is a solid tight end, and in his three year college career he had 124 receptions, 1,376 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. Joe Burrow can always use another playmaker to get the ball to, and Endries just fits.

In addition, he played his college career with only strong quarterbacks, as Endries played with Arch Manning at Texas and Fernando Mendoza at Cal. Not to mention, he will get to learn from a solid tight end room, and develop even further.