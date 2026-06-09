3 opponents with best odds to help Bengals snap decade-long drought

The Cincinnati Bengals are a lot better on paper from a defensive standpoint after their flurry of offseason moves. That said, it'll probably take a while for those players to jell on the field, which could mean some shaky form early on.

Head coach Zac Taylor's teams have tended to start slow. Even last year's 2-0 start was shaky in retrospect. Not that you should apologize for any way you win in the NFL, but we all saw that the "hot" start by Cincinnati was a mirage. Doesn't help when Joe Burrow goes down with a turf toe injury, of course.

Anyway, Warren Sharp of Sharp Football, who made the sharp observation about the Bengals' ease of schedule based on Vegas over/under win totals, raised an interesting subplot entering the 2026 season that I was previously not privy to:

years without a defensive shutout



0 - KC, BAL, SEA, HOU, PHI, MIN, CAR

1 - DEN, GB

2 - CLE, MIA, TB, DAL, JAX, LAC, NO

3 - SF, NE

4 - BUF, TEN, IND

5

6

7 - LAR, DET

8 - ARI

9

10

11 - CIN

12

13 - ATL, LV

14 - PIT

15 - CHI

16 - NYJ, NYG

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 8, 2026

When was the last shutout, you ask? It was a doozy. December 14, 2014: A 30-0 blanking of the division rival Cleveland Browns, wherein Johnny Manziel crashed and burned in his NFL starting debut.

So. Who are the three likeliest opponents for the Bengals to shut out this year? I have three strong contenders to break down for ye.

Week 9 — vs. Atlanta Falcons (in Madrid)

Whether it's Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa under center for the Falcons, they're adjusting to a new offensive system under Kevin Stefanski that, let's just say, wasn't a smashing success for the most part during his tenure in Cleveland.

The Bengals are plenty familiar with Stefanski's rather stale schemes, and will have the benefit of keying in on the run to stop Bijan Robinson. Unless Penix actually lives up to his first-round draft billing, or Tua recaptures his confidence that seemed to sputter after a serious 2025 regression and multiple traumatic injuries, this Falcons offense could be among the worst in the league.

Despite there being some other feeble foes on the Bengals' slate prior to their international excursion to Spain, this scenario gives the defense some time to find its stride.

Atlanta just doesn't match up well with Cincinnati. Drake London is the Falcons' only viable receiving threat on the perimeter. Their o-line isn't great. Their front seven on defense is littered with question marks. Their season could easily be going off the rails, and a trip across the pond isn't exactly a good remedy for that.

I projected a 38-7 Bengals win in my game-by-game schedule predictions. May need to amend to 38-0.

Week 13 — at Cleveland Browns

Again, the quarterback play looms large here. Not having to face Myles Garrett twice a year anymore is such a relief. That alone should free up Burrow to overcome a defense that often gives him fits.

The Browns no longer employ longtime successful defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz. Their offense looks like a clown show on paper, regardless of whether it's Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson as the QB1.

Jared Verse is a fine player, but he has his work cut out to replace Garrett. Plus, how will Verse adjust to Cleveland's in-the-gutter culture, compared to the first-class Rams organization he just came from? Might not be as easy as, "pick up right where I left off on my uber-promising career trajectory!"

My hunch is that the Browns will roll with Watson to try to justify the worst trade in NFL history. Either he'll play out the season, or he'll be sacrificed at this later juncture when Cleveland is inevitably eliminated from the playoff race.

Either way, this has possible shutout written all over it, even on the road and in the AFC North division.

Week 15 — at Carolina Panthers

Yes, the Panthers got better on defense with Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd in free agency, but will anyone they drafted contribute in any meaningful way in their first years? Maybe Chris Brazzell II. Tennessee Volunteers receivers don't have the best track records in the NFL though, amirite?

Another thing: Can we stop pretending Bryce Young is good? The past No. 1 overall pick was celebrated for his "good" game against the Rams in the postseason. He completed 21 of 40 passes. Stop it.

Young almost got shut out thrice in 2025. The only reason he had an opening touchdown drive in a 17-7 loss to the Saints was because a roughing the passer penalty negated a would-be interception.

It's not like New Orleans was some elite defense last year, ya know? Oh, and Brock Purdy gift-wrapped Young interceptions on three straight possessions on Monday Night Football.

Guess how many points Young managed to score off those giveaways? Three. Carolina lost 20-9.

Young's first TD in Week 18's 16-14 loss to Tampa Bay came deep in Bucs territory off another INT. The second scoring march was effectively garbage time.

The week prior against the Seahawks, Young's unit got the ball on Seattle's 26-yard line after a fumble. It resulted in a field goal. The lone TD in that 27-10 defeat? Early fourth quarter. Decent enough I guess?

OK back to this year! You get the picture.

If the diminutive Young can't stay healthy enough to face the Bengals in Week 15, the Panthers' backups are Kenny Pickett and Will Grier as of now. Talk about SHUTOUT potential!