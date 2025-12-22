Bengals can honor Joe Burrow's wishes to get creative with these no-brainer moves

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed in Week 16 how his brilliance can mask the organization's deepest issues, but the front office can't just let No. 9 carry them next season and beyond.

Yes, it's awesome to see Burrow back at his best like he was in a 309-yard, four-TD passing performance in Sunday's 45-21 dismantling of the Dolphins. That doesn't mean complacency should strike this offseason.

Burrow's play is the biggest piece of the puzzle. I wrote after the Miami game how the Bengals need to do right by Joe Brrr and not let themselves off the hook as he returns to elite form. He became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 20,000 passing yards in his first 75 career games, and the third to hit 150 passing TDs.

As far as improving the team, Burrow said recently that he wants the Bengals to "get creative" to make sure they don't miss the playoffs a fourth straight time.

"I think we have great coaches...I have a lot of confidence in everybody that's putting together the plans...what we have been doing hasn't worked the last couple years. We have to think outside the box and get creative about where we go from here."



-Joe Burrow#Bengals pic.twitter.com/lcfUdSVFFO — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) December 17, 2025

Here's a few key tenets for Duke Tobin and the personnel department to follow.

Restructure (at least) one of the core trio's massive contracts

Whether it's Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and/or Tee Higgins, baseline contract restructures for either of them would free up tons of money against the salary cap.

Per OverTheCap.com, Burrow's restructure creates an additional $19.2 million in 2026 camp room. Chase and Higgins would be $13 million apiece.

Although that does kick the can down the road so to speak, the Bengals have north of $136 million to play with in 2027. Key free agents that year include cornerback DJ Turner, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and running back Chase Brown. Plenty of money to spend to keep all of them if Cincinnati wants to.

Good teams routinely do salary cap maneuvers to amplify their chances of contending now. It couldn't be more of an urgent situation for the Bengals to do precisely that.

Admit mistakes by making big statements in free agency

Is it a bummer that Cincinnati had capable incumbents on the roster at linebacker in Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt, only to triple down on that position group this past offseason? Yes. Especially with how things played out.

Pratt is balling out for the Colts, Wilson was traded for a seventh-round pick, and the Bengals have rolled with rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter at the position. They're the worst linebacker duo in the sport and it isn't close.

We're past the point of "draft and develop", or punting on the present to *maybe* be good later. Signing Jaguars superstar Devin Lloyd to take Carter's spot as the green dot on defense would be a good starting point.

Devin Lloyd's 103.4% Win Prob Added on INTs this season is comfortably 1st in the NFL this season



He has already passed Rashean Mathis' 2005 season for most in Jaguars franchise history (since 1999) pic.twitter.com/ec3SYYxghn — Andrew Kessler (@DuvalAndrew904) December 8, 2025

Imagine the jump Cincinnati's defense could take by going from the worst linebacker in the league in Carter to the very best currently healthy one (due respect to Fred Warner).

I'm not interested in waiting for the light to come on for Knight and Carter in Year 3, like it is for 2023 first-round defensive end Myles Murphy. Taking ownership of players who haven't worked out is critical for the Bengals' brass. That's innovative, cutting-edge, and creative critical thought they don't often appear capable of deploying.

Last note on this: I swear, if the Bengals don't re-sign Dalton Risner to stay at right guard and roll with Jalen Rivers in 2026, I will come out of my skull.

Don't try to outthink the room in the NFL Draft

Again, those linebacker draft picks. Using two of your top four picks on non-transcendent players at non-premium positions is such a classic Duke Tobin-ism.

Oh and also, drafting Shemar Stewart 17th overall when James Pearce Jr. was sitting right there. Stewart's injury-riddled rookie campaign couldn't be much more of a letdown. He had 4.5 sacks in three years at Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Pearce has 8.5 sacks for the Falcons this season.

You see what I mean? What are we doing here?

Read More: A 2026 Bengals mock draft that tries to be as bad at this as Duke Tobin is

It's cool to think you're smarter than everyone else. What a feeling, right? The Bengals have that sort of arrogance, but really, their lack of scouting resources and competent talent evaluation caused them to burn through the last four drafts in blissful ignorance, with very little to show for it.

Lots of holes exist on this roster. To name several: WR3, a new starting safety, linebacker (still), edge, interior pass rusher, and more. Just take the prospect with the most supreme talent and production profile. Figure out the rest later.

That's how you do right by Joe Burrow. Will the light come on for Tobin and Co, where the free agency and draft complement each other rather than feeling redundant or too cheap-future focused? Guess we'll all find out together soon.

More Bengals News and Analysis